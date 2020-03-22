More than a dozen NYC inmates test positive for COVID-19
At least 19 inmates and 12 New York City Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.
But an independent watchdog called The Board of Correction said 21 inmates at Rikers Island have tested positive for the virus, NBC New York reported.
A federal inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn also tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the federal jail system, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
The vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller, said on Twitter, "Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence."
Last week, President Donald Trump's White House doctor said he had tested negative.
The state has recorded 1,793 total cases, with a majority, 934, in King County, home of Seattle, according to state health figures. The health department said 27,121 people have been tested, with 7 percent positive.
Episcopal priest who was 1st coronavirus case in Washington, D.C., has a message
A prominent Episcopal priest who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., has a message.
Rev. Timothy Cole of Christ Church Georgetown, who was diagnosed in early March, spoke from his hospital bed to NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley, who is also one of his parishioners, for MSNBC on Saturday.
He said to hold hope now is reasonable.
"I look back across my life at all the things that I have been through, and He’s still got me to the beginning of this day," Cole said. "So, it is not unreasonable for me to be hopeful that He will get me to the next day.”
“We will get through as we got through many, many other things and be strong again," said the pastor.
COVID-19 'hit me like a ton of bricks': Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in first interview since diagnosis
In his first interview since testing positive for COVD-19, Diaz-Balart told his brother, NBC anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, that he his finally feeling better after nearly a week but confessed the initial symptoms hit him "like a ton of bricks."
That same day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the city is the American "epicenter" of the virus, called on "100 percent" of residents to stay home unless they are exempted.
Trump sends letter to Kim Jong Un claiming to be impressed by North Korea's coronavirus response
North Korea on Saturday said that President Donald Trump sent Kim Jong Un a letter in which Trump said he was impressed by the North Korean leader's ability to defend his people from the coronavirus outbreak.
North Korea has insisted that they have had no cases of COVID-19, but many experts say that Kim’s claim that the outbreak has not touched his country is almost certainly false.
The letter also says Trump "expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work."
“President Trump sent a letter to Chairman Kim of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic. The President looks forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim," a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.
Apple to donate millions of masks to health care workers
Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.