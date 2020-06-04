More fences going up around the White House More fences going up around the White House. pic.twitter.com/5gfRHIGt7x — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) June 4, 2020 Share this -







Democrats prepare sweeping police reform bills after George Floyd's death Congressional Democrats, powered by the Congressional Black Caucus, are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms as pressure builds on the federal government to respond to the death of George Floyd and others in law enforcement interactions. With the urgency of mass protests outside their doors, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working furiously to draft what could become one of the most ambitious efforts in years to oversee the way law enforcement works. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, both former presidential candidates, are expected to announce a package in coming days, with a House bill coming soon. Both the Senate and House efforts are expected to include changes to police accountability laws, such as revising immunity provisions and creating a database of police use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on the use of choke holds. Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, has endorsed such a ban. “We have a moral moment in our country,” Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., the chairwoman of the CBC, said on a conference call Wednesday. Read more on the legislative effort. Share this -







'Absolutely devastating': Meghan Markle pays tribute to George Floyd in graduation address Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has spoken of the "absolutely devastating" police killing of George Floyd, during a speech to the 2020 graduating class of her former high school in Los Angeles. "The only wrong thing to say, is to say nothing," Markle said Wednesday evening during the virtual graduation ceremony at the all-girls Immaculate Heart High School, in Los Angeles. "Because George Floyd's life mattered." Prince Harry's wife, whose mother is black, listed the names of black people who had been killed in the United States, acknowledging there were many more who were unnamed. Markle apologized to the 2020 class for having to experience what should be a "history lesson" as a "reality." Read the full story here. Share this -







Citing coronavirus restrictions, rallies in Norway are a no-go Authorities in Norway have turned down applications to hold rallies in the country’s three largest cities in support of protesters in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, citing the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. Rallies were planned in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim but local authorities said that without a dispensation from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, not more than 50 people can gather in one place, Mohamed Awil, president of the African Student Association at the University of Oslo, said. The association is co-organizing the rally in Oslo where more than 15,000 people had said they planned to take part in Thursday’s demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy. Awil said they were considering an alternative demonstration but details were not immediately available. Similar events took place in the in the capitals of Sweden and Finland Wednesday. They attracted thousands of people even though the limit in Sweden is currently 50 and in Finland is 500. Share this -







Seattle mayor ends curfew ahead of schedule The mayor of Seattle ended a city-wide 9 p.m. curfew that was in place amid massive demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd. Mayor Jenny Durkan said Wednesday evening on Twitter that she was ending the curfew, which had been scheduled to last until Saturday, after she and Police Chief Carmen Best met with community leaders. “Chief Best believes we can balance public safety and ensure peaceful protests can continue without a curfew,” Durkan said. “For those peacefully demonstrating tonight, please know you can continue to demonstrate. We want you to continue making your voice heard.” Washington's Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib tweeted that he was pleased with the decision. “Preemptive curfews were only making things worse. Other cities should do likewise,” he said. Protests in Washington, D.C. and across the country continued largely peacefully on Wednesday evening. The curfew in San Francisco will also be lifted on Thursday, according to the city's Mayor London Breed, who said “our city will continue to facilitate any and all peaceful demonstrations.” Share this -







U.K. says it expects U.S. to continue protecting media freedoms The U.K. expects the United States to continue its tradition of protecting media freedom, Britain's Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Thursday when asked about protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. "Anyone that saw the footage of the treatment of George Floyd would have been moved and distressed as I was, and I think seeing the protests and the violence is very distressing,” Raab said in an interview with Sky News on Thursday. "You mention media freedoms and journalistic freedoms, of course the U.S. has a fine tradition of protecting all of those things and yes we do expect that to continue," he said. At least 125 press freedom violations were reported by journalists across the U.S. between Friday and Monday, the Committee to Protect Journalists said. On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a news conference that he was "appalled and sickened" to see what happened to George Floyd. "My message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States, from the U.K. is that — and it’s an opinion I’m sure is shared by the overwhelming majority of people around the world — racism and racist violence has no place in our society.” Also on Wednesday, thousands took to the streets of central London to protest racism and show solidarity with their American counterparts. Share this -





