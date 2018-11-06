More than just candidates — states vote on legal weed, minimum wage, Medicaid and more

As they weighed in on the Republican-vs.-Democrat power struggle, voters in many states also were considering an array of intriguing ballot measures — ranging from marijuana legalization to boosting the minimum wage to civil rights protections for transgender people.

In all, 155 statewide initiatives are on the ballot Tuesday in 37 states. Most were drafted by state legislatures, but 64 resulted from citizen-initiated campaigns, including many of the most eye-catching proposals.

