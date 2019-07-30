More protesters march in Detroit
Introducing the candidates
The candidates arrive on stage, beginning with Sanders and Warren.
How will Sanders and Warren interact?
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are set to take the stage together during the second Democratic debate. NBC News’ Jonathan Allen weighs in on how these politicians, and friends, will interact during the highly anticipated event.
Get comfy — these debates will be lengthy
CNN's debates will be a little longer than the previous ones that aired on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
CNN's program will kick off each night at 8 p.m. ET with opening remarks from each candidate. That will lead into two full hours of debate, followed by closing statements, according to a source familiar with the production who was not authorized to speak publicly.
In Vegas, they might put the over-under at about two hours and 45 minutes.
Buttigieg rocks out to ‘Hamilton’ before the debates
Pete Buttigieg pumped himself up for Night 1 of the second Democratic debate by rocking out to “My Shot (Rise Up Remix)” by The Roots from "The Hamilton Mixtape." In his choice of music, Buttigieg might be hinting subtly at his age. The 37-year-old mayor, along with 38-year-old Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, are the two millennials in the race.
DNC Chairman Tom Perez warms up the crowd
Taylor Swift posts 'a very important reminder'
Pop music superstar Taylor Swift posted a message to her fans on Tuesday: Watch the debate.
"A very important reminder," Swift posted to the Stories feature on Instagram. "The Democratic debates will be on tonight & tomorrow night at 8pm Eastern. Make sure to watch and get to know the candidates! On @cnn."
Swift, who had famously avoided politics during much of her career, began to wade into the scene in 2018, when she endorsed two Democrats in Tennessee.
Biden leads Democratic field in poll on eve of debate
The Motor City revs up
The scene outside the debate has attracted a variety of the politically minded, who have donned their red, white and best for the occasion.
All-white Dem debate set to grapple with Trump and race in Detroit
An awkward twist of fate has an all-white cast of 10 Democratic presidential candidates taking the debate stage tonight amid a national firestorm over President Trump's racist commentary.
A random draw by CNN, the debate's host, put them out front — without including a single one of the five contenders of color, all of whom will participate on the second night of the debate on Wednesday along with Joe Biden, the front-runner in the polls.
So, the 10 white men and women on Tuesday will be the first of the candidates to answer the president's put-downs and try to refute his assertion that he has the best programs for black and brown Americans. And they'll have to do so at a time when they are still trying to define their own narratives. That could be tricky, but not impossible, Democratic strategists say.