Moscow to test all medical personnel for immunity The inside of a new hospital for coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia on Thursday. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency / Reuters Around 40 percent of Moscow's healthcare system is now dedicated to combating the coronavirus after the city rapidly refit hospitals to serve as COVID-19 wards, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on sate television Friday. "Doctors, nurses […] everyone is truly working to the limit," Rakova said on Channel One. She told the Interfax news agency later on Friday that all healthcare personnel working in these hospitals and clinics will receive new rapid immunity tests. The tests were launched last week by a major state lab in Siberia. While medical professionals are receiving priority for new immunity tests, the deputy mayor also said that all patients in Moscow hospitals will be tested for active coronavirus, and that Moscow labs are now processing more than 18,000 tests per day.







Cases surge to a record high in the Indian state of Maharashtra Construction workers take an early morning bath in Mumbai during a nationwide lockdown on Friday. Punit Paranjpe / AFP - Getty Images A surge in cases of the coronavirus in the central Indian state of Maharashtra has propelled the country to a record 24-hour high on the eve of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month. Health authorities said Friday that Maharashtra recorded 778 new cases on Thursday, and 1,680 total cases across the country. This brings the total in India — which has been under lockdown since March 24 — to 22,930 as of Friday. This marked its biggest single-day jump since April 19, a day before India relaxed some lockdown restrictions in a bid to help employ some of the millions of migrant workers who fled cities for their homes villages. Fearing rampant spread of the disease in the city's crowded slums, officials in India's financial capital of Mumbai — the state capital of Maharashtra — are developing a plan to administer doses of the Donald Trump-backed anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against COVID-19.







Lysol manufacturer warns against internal use after Trump comments Lysol bottles on a store shelf. The product is distributed by Reckitt Benckiser. Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images file The manufacturer for Lysol, a disinfectant spray and cleaning product, issued a statement warning against any internal use after President Donald Trump suggested that people could get an "injection" of "the disinfectant that knocks (coronavirus) out in a minute." "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," said a spokesperson for Reckitt Benckiser, the United Kingdom-based owner of Lysol, in a statement to NBC News. "As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information," the statement continued, adding that the company believes it has a "responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts." Read the rest here.







The Week in Pictures: Lockdown protests and a window wedding See how countries around the world have handled the coronavirus crisis and more in this week's The Week in Pictures slide show. South African National Defense Forces patrol the Sjwetla informal settlement after pushing back residents into their homes, on the outskirts of the Alexandra township in Johannesburg on April 20, 2020. The residents were protesting the lack of food. Many have lost their income as South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Jerome Delay / AP







Traffic jams in France after McDonald's reopens some drive-thru locations Big Mac fans caused traffic jams in France this week after McDonald's reopened dozens of its drive-thru locations in the country. La réouverture du Mcdo de Lieusaint-Moissy #mcdo pic.twitter.com/52keTxeLhD — Sakti Lieusaint (@127_la_ville) April 20, 2020 Amused locals posted incredulous videos on social media of the long lines of traffic to access their local branches. "All that for some McDonald's," wrote one. Josua Haron, 24, went looking for his usual choice of 20 chicken McNuggets after a McDonald's-branded car announced over loudspeaker the reopening his local drive-thru in Moissy-Crayamel, south of Paris. He went home empty-handed, though, after learning how long it would take to get to the front of the line. "Three hours wait, not for me!" he laughed. La queue pour le mcdo 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RE2UgBvGCR — WE REMEMBER ARMENIAN GENOCIDE 🇦🇲 (@MTNK952) April 20, 2020







U.S. base in East Africa declares public health emergency The head of U.S. forces in the Horn of Africa declared a public health emergency for the U.S. personnel under his authority in the Djibouti Base Cluster. "Combating COVID-19 is my top priority," Maj. Gen. Michael Turello said in a statement on Thursday, adding the emergency would last for 30 days. The declaration applies to all U.S. service members, Defense Department civilians and contractors under his authority at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the primary base of operations for the U.S. Africa Command in the Horn of Africa. The camp houses approximately 4,000 U.S. and allied forces military personnel and civilians, as well as about 1,000 local workers. The small East Africa country has reported nearly 1,000 virus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.







Japan shames 'pachinko' gambling parlors that refuse to shutdown A man wearing a face mask walks in front of a closed pachinko parlor in Tokyo on Friday. Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images As stores have closed across Japan during a state of emergency, gambling halls known as pachinko parlors remain open, causing concern that they could undermine the government's fight against the virus. The halls, where players sit back-to-back at long rows of machines amid the jangle of bouncing steel balls and garish flashing lights, are a fixture on many Japanese streets and are popular with young people, the underemployed and hardcore gamblers, according to Reuters. Japan imposed the state of emergency last week though restrictions are non-compulsory. On Friday, the governor of Osaka prefecture publicly revealed the names of six pachinko parlors that have not followed requests to shut down in an attempt to stop people from visiting the shops. The governor of the capital city Tokyo also expressed concern on Friday, saying "41 pachinko parlors are still open despite our request to close their business temporarily," in a press conference.






