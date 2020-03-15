A mosque in Turkey prepares for evening prayers Men watch as a worker disinfects Fatih Mosque ahead of evening prayers on Saturday in Istanbul, Turkey, where schools across the country will close for two weeks and spectators barred from sporting events. Chris McGrath / Getty Images Share this -







Mayor orders curfew in Hoboken, New Jersey The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, on Saturday ordered a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his city to encourage social distancing and prevent large gatherings. "During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes, except for emergencies, or if you are required to work by your employer," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement. The curfew is scheduled to start Monday night and continue "until further notice," Bhalla said. The city is also banning dining, but not takeout, and will shut down bars that don't have food service, he said. In closing down bars, he cited a fight at one downtown Saturday that ended with a victim who had to wait 30 minutes for medical attention because paramedics were "inundated" with calls for help. We are continuing to do everything possible to advance social distancing. To protect health & safety of residents, our OEM has directed all bars & restaurants, w/ & w/o a liquor license, to allow for delivery & takeout of food only. OEM is also implementing a curfew from 10pm-5am pic.twitter.com/IBhsAk2SiW — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) March 15, 2020







Illinois governor responds to long lines at O'Hare The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020







Shopper wears gas mask at Costco Dee Jackson wears a gas mask as she and other shoppers line up before opening at a Costco store in Seattle on Saturday. David Ryder / Reuters







Colorado governor orders ski resorts closed for a week Colorado Gov. Jared Polis late Saturday ordered the state's famed ski resorts to shut down for one week starting Sunday. "Like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend," he said in a statement. "It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands." The order came hours after the operators of some of the state's largest ski resorts, including Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, suspended their operations. Following the governor's order, Aspen Snowmass said it would comply.







Nurses line up at Missouri testing center Nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, on Saturday. Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP







Crush of American travelers from Europe at O'Hare Massive lines to exit Chicago O'Hare International Airport developed Saturday night as American travelers returned home from a European continent targeted by White House travel restrictions. On Twitter the airport acknowledged the crush: "Customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe." The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday warned returnees from Europe, Iran and China they could face "enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities," according to DHS. O'Hare said Chicago police officers were handing out water to people in line. It said it was urging the federal government to staff up to help passengers get through the process quicker. O'Hare thousands of people going nowhere. This doesn't instill confidence. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wYNeHcGXOq — Katy Loves Soil (@katyslittlefarm) March 14, 2020







Trump proclaims day of prayer for victims President Donald Trump officially declared Sunday a special National Day of Prayer for Americans affected by coronavirus. "I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God's healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation," he said in a proclamation released late Saturday. "With God's help, we will overcome this threat." Trump asked everyone to participate. "I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones," he said in the proclamation.






