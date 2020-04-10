Most abortions restricted again in Texas

A federal appeals court on Friday narrowed the grounds for allowing abortions in Texas.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on most of Thursday’s order issued by a federal judge in the state that allowed abortion to resume. The judge said allowing abortions to continue would not consume personal protective equipment or take up hospital space, where were the reasons cited by Gov. Greg Abbott in ordering a halt to elective surgeries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second round for a court battle over abortion in the state. After the appeals court earlier this week tossed out the judge’s first order, which allowed most abortions to continue, the judge issued a new order Thursday allowing medication abortions, which don’t require surgery, and allowing abortions for women nearing the 22-week point in the pregnancies, after which most abortions in Texas are illegal.

Friday, the Fifth Circuit put a temporary hold on the new order but did allow them to go forward for women nearing the legal cut off.