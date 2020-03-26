'Most photographed' Wall Street trader Peter Tuchman has coronavirus Peter Tuchman at the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images file New York Stock Exchange trader Peter Tuchman revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that he has the coronavirus. Tuchman of Quattro Securities, who has worked as a trader for 35 years, is known as the "most photographed" in his field. In his Instagram post, he shares photos of a Corona beer and the prayer hands emoji. He writes that he is battling the virus "pretty hard" and has never felt so sick in his life. Trader Peter Tuchman works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2012. Richard Drew / AP file "Great team of doctors no breathing problems that’s a good thing all the other problems that’s a bad thing will get to the other side of this I’ll be in touch... soon ... send prayers," Tuchman writes. At least two other floor traders tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday despite strict measures taken to prevent those infected from entering the exchange while it remained open last week, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Share this -







Nearly 3 dozen who attended Arkansas church event test positive for coronavirus Nearly three dozen people who attended a recent children's event at an Arkansas church have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to church officials. Donald Shipp, a deacon at First Assembly of God church in Greers Ferry, about 75 miles north of Little Rock, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 34 people who attended the event in early March at the Cleburne County church had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that an unknown number of others were awaiting test results. Danyelle McNeill, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said a number of coronavirus cases have been associated with a church in Cleburne County, which she did not identify. "We are still investigating newly reported cases and can't definitively say they are all connected to one church," McNeill told NBC News on Thursday. "This is a cluster within a larger outbreak in that area of the state." Read the full story here.







During Stephen Curry's Q&A with Dr. Fauci, a special guest follows along NBA star Stephen Curry has been hosting a question-and-answer on Instagram live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. As tens of thousands on social media follow along, some noticed former President Barack Obama was among them. Gotta love Barack Obama dropping into an IG live between Steph Curry and Tony Fauci during a global pandemic pic.twitter.com/d6n8nLY9w3 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) March 26, 2020







'League' of cybersecurity professionals band together to help hospitals A growing group of cybersecurity professionals is volunteering their expertise to help hospitals fight off hackers while doctors and nurses fight the coronavirus. Calling themselves the CTI League — Countering Threat Intelligence, and a nod to the superhero team the Justice League — the group has swelled from a handful of professionals to 450 members worldwide in less than two weeks. "If some hospital gets attacked by some ransomware and wouldn't be able to pay, people will die because they wouldn't be able to get the medical services needed," said the group's founder, Ohad Zaidenberg. Coordinating over Slack, the CTI League identifies what types of vulnerabilities active hackers are using, then searches for hospitals and other medical facilities that might be vulnerable to them so that they can fix them first. "The first thing we want to do is neutralize attacks before they happen. The second is to help any medical organization after they are attacked," Zaidenberg said.







Connecticut asks for federal disaster declaration Connecticut on Thursday joined a growing list of states that have asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a disaster declaration to cope with the "severity and magnitude" of the coronavirus outbreak. The state has seen at least 875 cases of the virus and 19 deaths, although officials said they believe there are "many more cases" that have not yet been confirmed. Gov. Ned Lamont said federal assistance could help residents gain additional resources, including for childcare and crisis counseling. President Donald Trump in recent days has also declared disasters in New York, California, Washington, Louisiana, Iowa, Florida and Texas.







Cuomo slams politicians for not providing financial support to state, local governments New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday slammed politicians in Washington, D.C., for not providing financial support to state and local governments in its $2 trillion aid package. "I believe what they did failed to address our governmental need," Cuomo said, adding that he spoke to New York's congressional delegation. "I find it irresponsible. I find it reckless." "When this is over," he added, "I promise I’m going to give them a piece of my mind." The public health update Cuomo said as of Thursday 37,258 people tested positive, with 5,327 hospitalized, 1,290 people in ICU, and 1,517 patients discharged.

There have been 385 deaths in New York, Cuomo said Thursday — up from 285 the day before.

More than 8,600 mental health professionals across the country have made themselves available to New Yorkers.

18,650 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

Cuomo highlighted an ongoing push to increase Increasing hospital capacity to 140,000 beds from 53,000. He said he has mandated hospitals increase capacity by 50 percent and try to increase by 100 percent.







New Jersey, the 2nd worst-hit state, declared major disaster New Jersey on Thursday was declared a major disaster by President Donald Trump as the number of coronavirus cases in the state soared to over 4,400. Gov. Phil Murphy said the designation would give the state access to more federal support "to help our residents through this emergency." New Jersey reported 4,402 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, the second highest number after New York, which has 32,741 cases.






