President Trump makes for an attractive target
While candidates have been more willing to reach out and thump one another on the debate stage, candidates are way more interested in attacking President Donald Trump.
Midway through the first night of the debate, Trump had been attacked 21 times, compared with 13 attacks on Bernie Sanders.
Voters send mixed signals on age
Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate on stage tonight at 37, was asked whether voters should take age into account (while standing next to the oldest person on stage, Bernie Sanders, 77).
"I don't care how old you are," Buttigieg said. "I care about your vision. But I do think it matters that we have a new generation of leaders stepping up around the world."
Just 33 percent of Democrats in a March NBC News/WSJ poll said they'd be enthusiastic about or comfortable with a presidential candidate who was at least 75 years old.
Yet, Sanders and Joe Biden, 76, remain two of the top performing candidates in the polls.
Where in the world is Beto O’Rourke?
O’Rourke, who came close to conquering Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterms and seemed to galvanize millennial voters in ways reminiscent of Barack Obama, entered the presidential race with great fanfare. But, as countless pundits and commentators have observed by now, he has generally floundered in recent months, failing to gain much traction in the polls or public consciousness.
He has felt like a marginal figure for much of tonight – outshined and overshadowed not just by Buttigieg, the other fresh young voice in the field, but even by low-polling moderates. Delaney and Bullock, for example, seemed to cut into his airtime.
Does he make it to the next debate?
Low-polling candidates look for opening to move on. Here’s who may have.
Tuesday’s debate featured five candidates who were barely registering in any of the Democratic primary polls. Each of them needed to have some sort of breakout to even have a chance of making the next debate in September, which has a higher threshold for qualification.
So, who helped themselves out?
First and foremost, Williamson, with answers on questions of race and student debt that got big cheers in the Detroit venue and were praised online. Arguably, Williamson had one of the best nights of anyone on stage after her first performance was widely panned.
Next up, Delaney, but mostly as a factor of him getting so much air time on CNN, which repeatedly used him as a moderate foil to the leading progressive candidates on stage, Warren and Sanders. The moment for Delaney that will likely be most remembered was when Warren took aim at him and asked why he is even running for president if all he’s doing is telling others on stage what isn’t possible.
For the rest — it didn’t seem as if they had their breakout performance. Bullock got plenty of time to speak but didn’t have any particular stand out moment. Hickenlooper and Ryan had few chances to cut through.
Williamson talks student debt, gets another applause line
Williamson took aim at her rivals, questioning why some of them call themselves Democrats for opposing fixing student loan debt. She argued that wiping out the debt is no different than a tax cut for the wealthy. This got a huge applause line.
Williamson says that clearing the debt helps the next generation spend and save and also helps the economy thrive. Williamson is also getting praise on social media for many of her answers — a change from her last debate performance.
Fact check: Do 3 people own more wealth than the bottom 90 percent of America?
“You’ve got three people who own more wealth than the bottom 90 percent,” Sanders said on Tuesday.
This is false.
Sanders flubbed one of his regular talking points — that three people have more wealth than the bottom half of the nation.
We've fact checked the original talking point before, and it’s true that three people — Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett — are estimated to have more wealth than the bottom 50 percent of the American population, according to a report by the left-leaning think tank Institute for Policy Studies. But it's not correct that these Americans own more wealth than the bottom 90 percent.
Sanders tries to draw contrast with Trump on foreign policy
Sanders, who like Trump has insisted that America shouldn’t serve as a global “policeman,” was asked where he differs from the president on foreign policy. He said, unlike Trump, he would not denigrate the United Nations and work to restore respect for international diplomacy.
But the line that probably got more attention was Sanders’ response to Jake Tapper’s question: “Trump is a pathological liar. I tell the truth.”
Delaney is getting a lot of air time!
If middle-tier candidates like Klobuchar and O’Rourke were hoping for a chance to reintroduce themselves to viewers at home and boost their standing tonight, they didn’t count on Delaney eating into their air time seemingly every five minutes.
Delaney has been a 2020 candidate the longest — since 2017 — and it shows in his readiness with his answers.
Spin room is filling up quick
Beto's answer on race echoed one of his biggest political moments
Beto O'Rourke gave a passionate response when asked about racial issues and his support for reparations. Race played a role in his 2018 Senate bid, where he gained a lot of attention for an answer defending professional football players who kneel during the national anthem.