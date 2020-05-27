Mother who gave birth while in virus-induced coma takes daughter home

As Starbucks reopens, workers ask why they should risk their life 'for a frappuccino' Restless coffee addicts emerging from lockdowns are doubtlessly cheering the return of some normalcy, after Starbucks said it would be reopening almost 90 percent of its locations by June 1. But many employees are questioning why a company known for its highly personalized drinks is opting for a one-size-fits-all policy when it comes to nationwide reopenings amid a public health crisis. "It seems to be bad to reopen when you have an ongoing worsening pandemic," said one barista in Chicago who is currently on quarantine after his manager came down with a fever. At a time when few other companies have made a definitive public statement about their timeline, Starbucks began reopening stores May 4, with new sanitation and safety protocols that include worker temperature and health checks, required masks, closed seating areas and only drive-thru or mobile orders. Read the full story here. Share this -







Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled for 1st time in 124 years CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time the event billed as the world's largest outdoor rodeo has been called off in its 124-year history. Event organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit the city for Frontier Days over the last two weeks in July, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said. "What this pandemic means is we just can't come together," Orr said. "We really have to stay apart so we can come together again sooner rather than later. It's clear that we just aren't going to be ready for this." Frontier Days carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run event.







Influencers in the time of coronavirus: Fewer yoga retreats, more yoga pants Devon Windsor. Devon Windsor / via Instagram This time last year, Devon Windsor was preparing for the launch of her eponymous swimwear collection. Stylized photos on her Instagram feed featured her decked out in luxe designer gowns and pantsuits on the streets of New York City. Things look different this May. The thousand-dollar dresses have been swapped out for clothes that fit the homebound reality created by the COVID-19 pandemic: loungewear, workout clothes and swimsuits. The content of her posts has gone from still photos to more videos given the amount of time she now has at home. Her husband of six months makes regular cameos in cooking tutorials and yoga pose challenges. Read the full story here.







'An ego trip': Pelosi blasts Trump's insistence that Republican convention occur House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump's insistence that the Republican National Convention occur as planned despite the pandemic, and suggested neither party had any business holding its massive quadrennial gathering given the risks to public health. "I don't think there's anyone who would say at this point that tens of thousands of people should come together for a political convention, no matter how great an ego trip it is for somebody," Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a press conference with other Democratic House leaders in response to a question about whether the two major political conventions should be held this summer. Her comments came just days after Trump threatened to move the Republican convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, if there is a chance the venue might not be filled there later this summer due to coronavirus-related restrictions. The GOP convention is currently scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in a state which recently reported its highest number of new cases in a single day. North Carolina entered the second phase of its reopening last week, but gatherings of groups over 10 people indoors, and 25 people outdoors, are still prohibited. Read the full story.







Louisiana parents sue to get children out of juvenile detention as coronavirus spreads The Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe, Louisiana. Google Maps A group of senators is pressing the Department of Justice to explain what it's doing to protect youth in juvenile detention facilities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In a letter sent Tuesday, the senators raised concerns that parents of incarcerated youth in several states are not receiving information about their child's health, or being told about the spread of the coronavirus in these facilities. The senators requested that the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, part of the Justice Department, publicly disclose the measures it has taken to ensure the health and safety of youth in detention during the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







History in the making as House is poised for proxy voting It's a day that's shaping up as one for the history books: For the first time, House lawmakers intend to vote by proxy, a move to avoid the risk of travel to Washington during the pandemic. To mark Wednesday's history-making moment, House Republicans sued to stop the majority party from going ahead. The House, with 432 current members and three vacancies, is trying to strike a balance between working from home during the coronavirus outbreak and honoring the Constitution's requirement to be "present" and voting. The House rules change is fast becoming a political test on party lines. Dozens of Democrats signed up to have colleagues cast their vote by proxy. Twenty Republicans joined in the leaders' lawsuit against that move, which House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California says is unconstitutional. Read the full story.







How do you get Americans to wear masks on vacation? Gentle persuasion. Visitors in Belmar, N.J., over Memorial Day weekend. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Where's your face mask? That is the question that everybody from security workers guarding major venues like Walt Disney World to the proprietors of shops in tourist towns are already asking visitors as they descend on vacation venues that had been shuttered by the coronavirus. And it's a question that some quarantine-weary vacationers are already rebelling against. "It's been a big shock to the system 'cause we have found that a sizeable number of folks coming and visiting aren't taking the mask wearing as seriously as folks here locally are," Ben Sproul, mayor of the scenic Kill Devil Hills on North Carolina's Outer Banks, told MSNBC recently. "We're in the vacation business here, so we hope that we can communicate that we really want everybody to come and have fun but also be as safe as possible." Read more here.






