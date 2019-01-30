Thousands without power in far southwest Wisconsin

It you're unlucky enough to be outside, in the arctic cold of Iowa, keep your mouth shut!
The National Weather Service in Iowa reminded its Hawkeye State neighbors to minimize any outdoor air-to-skin contact on Wednesday.
"Further, make sure your mouth is covered to protect your lungs from severely cold air," the NWS said. "Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking."
It was a frosty -16 in Des Moines a little before 11 a.m. CT
As of 10:30 a.m. CT, approximately 9,300 customers are without power in the Chicago area, mostly in the suburbs.
The historic low temperatures are not just uncomfortable, they can pose a serious threat to your health.
Dr. John Torres has written a few tips on how to keep you and your family safe during the brutal cold.
A wall of steam was seen rising from Lake Michigan as temperatures in Chicago and the surrounding areas dipped on Wednesday.
The deep freeze sweeping across the Midwest has railroad crews in Chicago using fire to keep switch points, where trains switch tracks, from becoming packed with snow and ice.
Videos posted on social media show small flames licking the tracks as trains go by.
A spokesperson for Metra, the city's commuter railroad system, told NBC News that the flames come out of switch heaters installed near the tracks and they are turned on during winter months when low temperatures and ice become a hazard for rail service.
If the switch points on the tracks become packed with snow or ice it could lead to train delays, according to a blog post on Metra’s site.
The heaters have been activated mostly at the A2 interlock, which is the busiest rail interlocking in Chicago. The spokesperson said the flames are safe and don’t cause damage to the passing trains.
Just a reminder: Much of the upper Midwest will not receive mail service on Wednesday due to the extreme cold.
The United States Postal Service has suspended service for huge swaths of Michigan, Indiana, the Dakotas, and around major cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati.
Click here for updates from the USPS.
Thousands of residents in Grant County, Wisconsin, don't have power on Wednesday morning, police told NBC affiliate WMTV.
It was -26, with a windchill of -52, in Grant County's largest city, Platteville, at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Hundreds of customers were also dark Beloit and Fitchburg Counties, NBC15 reported.
More than 1,500 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled by 8:30 a.m. CST (9:30 a.m. EST) Wednesday after record-breaking cold was registered at O'Hare International Airport earlier in the morning.
The mercury dropped to -16 degrees at O'Hare at about 2 a.m., breaking the previous record low of -15 degrees at the airport, according to NBC Chicago. Nearly 1,200 flights into and out of that airport were canceled, and another 330 were canceled at Chicago's Midway Airport, according to FlightAware.com.
Across the U.S., in the midst of a sweeping Midwest cold spell, another 500 flights were grounded by 9:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. Flights into and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport accounted for about half of those cancelations.
If you want to follow the arctic blast, click here for NBC's livestream of the polar vortex pounding the Midwest and the Northeast on Wednesday.
Chicago will threaten to break its record for coldest day on record, Al Roker told his "Today" audience.
At 9:15 a.m. CT (10:15 a.m. ET), it was an intensely cold -21 inching toward the Windy City all-time low of -27.