Mueller declines to speculate on whether Russia's interference swayed the election
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked Mueller which 2016 candidate the Kremlin preferred as part of their interference campaign. Mueller's answer was direct: "Mr. Trump."
But Mueller wouldn't speculate on whether Moscow's efforts — a social media influence campaign and Russian intelligence officials' systemic effort to hack and dump documents stolen from Democratic officials — affected the election's outcome.
While Trump and his allies have long insisted that Russian meddling in the 2016 election had no effect on the race's outcome, Mueller’s report does not weigh in on the question. The special counsel’s “investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome."
A new statistical analysis by researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, suggested that Trump’s campaign may well have been boosted by Russian meddling. The research shows that Trump's gains in popularity during the 2016 campaign correlated closely with high levels of social media activity by the Russian trolls and bots of the Internet Research Agency, a key weapon in the Russian attack.
Mueller says his investigation ‘was not a hoax’
During a round of questioning from California Democrat Jackie Speier, Mueller pushed back against Trump’s Twitter talking point that the Russia investigation was a “hoax."
“It was not a hoax,” Mueller said, adding that he thinks lawmakers have “underplayed” the role Russia played in influencing the U.S. election. This wasn't the first time during the hearing Mueller directly dismissed attempts by the president to undermine the legitimacy of the special counsel investigation. Mueller also denied that his investigation was a “witch hunt” and that his staffers were politically motivated.
Mueller said his report was not only a time capsule for future generations but a red flare for lawmakers and law enforcement to curtail foreign election influence.
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., pressed Mueller on whether Trump Jr. broke the law by meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting.
George Papadopoulos' loose lips are what started the Russia investigation, according to the report, and it's a point both Democrats and Republicans on the committee have pressed Mueller on early.
The one-time Trump campaign policy adviser told an Australian diplomat that Russia had emails that would embarrass Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, triggering an FBI investigation. He spent months trying to set up a meeting between Russians and Trump, unsuccessfully. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
When Mueller says his office didn't reach counterintelligence conclusions, he means they didn't assess whether Trump campaign contacts with Russians harmed national security, and whether Trump or anyone around him was — or remains — compromised by Russia.
Counterintelligence investigations look at whether Americans are under the influence of a foreign power, whether wittingly or unwittingly. They usually unfold in secret, and they rarely result in criminal charges. Typically, the goal is to mitigate a potential security threat. That can mean firing or revoking the security clearance of an American deemed compromised, or it could simply mean a defensive briefing telling an official to steer clear of a certain foreign agent.
The Mueller report says that counterintelligence information was sent back to headquarters by FBI agents and analysts detailed to Mueller’s office who were not working on the criminal probes. As NBC News reported in April, “the FBI's efforts to assess and counter Russian efforts to influence the U.S. political system — including the Trump administration — is continuing, current and former U.S. officials say.”
What’s not clear is whether President Trump, who former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe named as a subject of the counterintelligence investigation, remains one.
The House Intelligence Committee has demanded briefing and documents from the FBI describing its counterintelligence findings in the Russia investigation, and the committee has obtained some classified information that members thus far have not discussed. Mueller will not be able to talk publicly about any of this.
Mueller: My investigation was 'not a witch hunt’
This is maybe the first time it has been said publicly, but Mueller directly contradicted one of Trump’s go-to lines about the investigation — that it was a “witch hunt.”
"It is not a witch hunt,” Mueller said after a pointed line of questioning from Chairman Schiff.
Mueller also agreed with Schiff’s characterization that many associates in Trump’s orbit welcomed Russia’s help or business and lied to investigators during the course of the investigation into meddling.
Mueller corrects earlier answer to Lieu
Mueller opened up his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee by correcting a remark he made earlier in the day during an exchange with Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.
"Now before we go to questions, I want to add one correction to my testimony this morning," Mueller said. "I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu, who said, 'You didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.' That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report, and as I said in the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime."
When questioned by Lieu, who asked if he “did not indict Donald Trump” because of a 2000 Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel memo advising against the indictment of a sitting president, Mueller had said, “That is correct.”
That comment led to some confusion over whether Mueller was saying that but for the memo, he would have indicted Trump. His more than 400-page report on Russian interference made clear the OLC memo led him to rule out from the start any possible Trump indictment. And in early May, Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Mueller "reiterated several times in a group meeting that he was not saying that but for the OLC opinion he would have found obstruction.”
Still, as was made clear in the report, Mueller said in the first session that Trump could face an indictment for obstruction of justice after leaving office.
House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., made this allegation in his opening statement, and it's accurate, according to the special counsel's office.
"Constrained by uncooperative witnesses, the destruction of documents and the use of encrypted communications, your team was not able to establish each of the elements of the crime of conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt, so not a provable crime, in any event," Schiff said.
Here's what the report said: "[S]ome of the individuals we interviewed or whose conduct we investigated — including some associated with the Trump campaign—deleted relevant communications or communicated during the relevant period using applications that feature encryption or do not provide for long term retention of data or communication records. In such cases, the Office was not able to corroborate witness statements through comparison to contemporaneous communications or fully question witnesses about statements that appeared inconsistent with known facts."
Zebley, top Mueller aide, is sworn in for House Intel hearing
Aaron Zebley, a longtime Mueller aide, was sworn in alongside Mueller at the start of the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee — meaning, he can answer questions. Zebley was deputy special counsel during the Russia investigation, and counseled Mueller during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee earlier.
Before working on the 22-month special counsel investigation, Zebley worked in private practice with Mueller where he represented a Clinton aide who helped former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set up a private email server.
Prior to that, Zebley spent years working for the U.S. Department of Justice, in roles ranging from an assistant U.S. attorney in Virginia to a counterterrorism FBI agent.
He also worked as Mueller's chief of staff when Mueller served as the FBI director.