Mueller won't say whether he wanted to interview Trump Jr.
Trump spikes the football after Mueller’s testimony ends
Moments after Mueller’s testimony ended, Trump chimed in with a tweet.
“TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE,” Trump wrote.
And just before that, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale released a statement on behalf of the campaign claiming a total victory for the president.
“These hearings were a disaster for Democrats,” Parscale wrote. “This entire spectacle has always been about the Democrats trying to undo the legitimate result of the 2016 election and today they again failed miserably.”
Mueller detailed various elements of his report throughout the day, insisting that he had not exonerated Trump.
Mueller refuses to answer 198 times
Mueller deflected or declined to answer questions 198 times, according to our tracker.
Mueller won’t say if he looked at Trump’s personal finances
Mueller said his report did not cover Trump’s business ties to Russia, but added that he could not say whether he obtained the president’s personal finances, including his tax returns, when questioned by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. He did say, however, no one asked him to not look into the president’s finances.
Encrypted messaging apps get a shoutout
Swalwell touched on a small but intriguing part of the Mueller report — the use of encrypted messaging apps.
Apps such as Confide have become popular in Washington in recent years as a way to enjoy the convenience of smartphone messaging without worrying about pesky things like subpoenas. Mueller’s report found that some people associated with the Trump campaign “deleted relevant communications or communicated during the relevant period using applications that feature encryption or that do not provide for long-term retention of data or communications records.”
Mueller’s report went on to say that this meant certain lines of investigation could not be fully explored.
“In such cases, the Office was not able to corroborate witness statements through comparison to contemporaneous communications or fully question witnesses about statements that appeared inconsistent with other known facts,” the report stated.
Fact check: Castro says Trump, his associates 'lied' about business dealings with Russia
This claim, made by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, is accurate.
Trump pursued a "highly lucrative” Trump Tower project in Moscow while running for president, according to the Mueller report. Trumpsigned a letter of intent on the project in November 2015 — six months after he announced his presidential bid — and efforts to build the tower continued through “at least” June 2016, according to the report. Trump even considered travel to Russia during this time, according to Mueller’s report.
But in July 2016, Trump denied having any investments in Russia. In January 2017, before he was sworn in, he told reporters, "I have no deals that could happen in Russia, because we've stayed away."
Trump's longtime personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, led negotiations for the Moscow project. Cohen, who held the title of vice president at the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to lying about the timeline of the project to Congress in 2017. In February 2019, testifying publicly on the Hill about his former boss’s misdeeds before heading to prison, Cohen alleged Trump had wanted Congress to receive misleading testimony about his ties to Russia.
"Mr. Trump had made clear to me, through his personal statements to me that we both knew were false and through his lies to the country, that he wanted me to lie,” Cohen told House lawmakers. “And he made it clear to me because his personal attorneys reviewed my statement before I gave it to Congress.”
Mueller explains why he didn’t subpoena Trump for an interview
Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., asked Mueller a question on a lot of peoples’ minds: “Why didn’t you subpoena the president” for an interview?
Trump refused to sit with Mueller or his team for an interview, instead opting to provide answers to written questions on possible conspiracy with Russia — but not on obstruction, which his legal team argued amounted to a “perjury trap.”
Mueller said his team had “little success in pushing to get the interview,” which they had been requesting for more than a year.
The special counsel's office decided "we did not want to exercise the subpoena power because of the necessity of expediting the end of the investigation,” he continued, adding that a subpoena would likely have led to lengthy court battle. But Mueller also acknowledged that Trump’s written answers were “not as useful as the interview would be.”
Mueller added that no one at the Justice Department pushed him to wrap up the probe.
Mueller again differentiates between conspiracy and collusion
Mueller was very careful when answering a question from Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., about his report on finding “collusion.”
There is no federal statute called “collusion,” Mueller said, and had to take a pause before confirming that he looked at conspiracy.
Trump and his allies have consistently claimed vindication, saying that Mueller found “no collusion.”
Mueller also made the distinction that failing to charge someone with a criminal conspiracy does not necessarily mean there is no evidence of one.
Welch cited as possible evidence the infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer and Trump calling on Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails.
Mueller expresses concern about a ‘new normal’
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., asked Mueller if he’s concerned about what he described as a “new normal” in American politics in which campaigns do not report foreign contacts to federal authorities.
“I hope this is not the new normal,” Mueller replied. “But I fear it is.”
Trump came under fire last month after suggesting in an interview with ABC News that he would accept help from foreign governments ("I'd take it") and seemed to dismiss the idea that he would be obligated to inform law enforcement.
Giuliani says it’s been a ‘sad’ day for Mueller
Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani texted NBC News, saying it’s been a “sad” day for Mueller.
“Repubs score knock down after knock down and poor Mueller needs someone to throw in the towel,” he said.
Giuliani added that Rep. Mike Turner’s exchange with Mueller, in which the Ohio Republican challenged whether Mueller had any ability to exonerate the president, was the “best” so far.
Mueller has insisted in his report and during his Wednesday testimony that his report did not serve as an exoneration of the president. From the onset, Trump and his allies have insisted otherwise.
“That inclusion in his report was written by an idiot prosecutor and he can’t explain it,” Giuliani said. “Really can’t defend his report. It’s as if someone else wrote your doctoral thesis.”
Mueller says Russian interference is ongoing
Mueller said Russia is meddling in U.S. elections “as we sit here.”
He was responding to questioning from Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, who was asking about Russian electoral interference.
“It wasn’t a single attempt — they’re doing it as we sit here,’ Mueller said. “And they expect to do it during the next campaign.”
Mueller earlier said that Russia sought to benefit Trump and harm Clinton in 2016, reiterating what was in his report.
In stark contrast with some of the conservative Republicans on the panel, Hurd, a moderate lawmaker, avoided attacks on Mueller’s integrity and the veracity of his team’s report.
Still no word from Mueller’s key aide
Republicans were unhappy that Mueller’s longtime right-hand man, Aaron Zebley, would be sworn in as a witness during the House Intelligence hearing. President Trump called Zebley’s appearance a “disgrace to our system.”
But after all the agita about Zebley’s last-minute inclusion, he has yet to receive or answer any questions.