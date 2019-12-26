Murkowski 'disturbed' by McConnell comments about impeachment trial

Trump says Pelosi's 'desperate' and 'hates all of the people that voted for me' President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for pressing the impeachment case against him, saying, "She hates the Republican Party, she hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party, and she's desperate." In remarks to reporters after a video teleconference with members of the military on Christmas Eve from his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, Trump complained that he had been treated "very unfairly" by House Democrats who impeached him on two articles last week. He echoed those comments in tweets on Wednesday. Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019 Share this -







Article II - Rudy's Helpers - Monday, December 23rd Today on Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Dan de Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for NBC News, about the Ukranian individuals helping Rudy Giuliani as he continues his work on behalf of the President. The two discuss: What we know about the work Rudy Giuliani continues to do overseas, despite the federal investigation against him and the President’s impeachment

Who’s working with Rudy: an explainer of the most important characters connected to the President’s lawyer

What to expect next from Rudy Giuliani in his work to defend the President Share this -







Graham: Senate GOP 'should take matters into our own hands' if Pelosi doesn't act soon If she refuses, Senate Republicans should take matters into our own hands. We are in charge of the Senate — not Pelosi or Schumer.



Speaker Pelosi’s actions are an affront to the Constitution, the Senate, and denies President @realDonaldTrump his day in court. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2019 Share this -







Schumer: 'Witnesses and documents are the main argument here' Schumer held a press conference on Monday in his New York office discussing the need for witnesses and specific documents in the impeachment trial, particularly in light of new emails released from OMB official Michael Duffey. "If everything was on the up and up, if the call was perfect as Trump said, why does one of his top aides who's a political appointee say let's keep it hush-hush?" he said. "The new emails from Mr. Duffey and the Trump administration show why it's so important for the White House to produce the documents we have requested. They will shed light on who ordered the aid cut, and why they ordered it. If there was ever an argument that we need Mr. Duffey and others to come testify under oath, and an argument that we need documents related to what was revealed by Mr. Duffey's actions this is it. " On negotiations with McConnell, Schumer said, “Look, the witnesses and documents are the main argument here. We must decide them and hopefully we can decide them in a bipartisan way before going forward with a trial.” Schumer also says he will “at the very minimum require votes from all the Senators for each of the witnesses and about each of these sets of documents.” Share this -







Impeachment 2? House lawyers say more charges possible Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee floated the possibility that the panel could take up additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to a document filed to a federal appeals court on Monday. Urging the court to compel former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify, the committee's lawyers said that McGahn's testimony could lead to more revelations about the president's behavior. “If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” the lawyers said. Read the full story. Share this -







Giuliani says he's 'more of a Jew' than Holocaust survivor George Soros Rudy Giuliani says he's "more of a Jew" than liberal billionaire George Soros, who survived the Nazi occupation of Hungary as a teen. In a remarkable interview with New York magazine, President Donald Trump's lawyer painted the Jewish Soros — a frequent target of conspiracy theories about Jews controlling the world — as a puppet master who has secretly been pulling the strings in Ukraine. “Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” Giuliani said. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DAs in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.” He said former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — who testified in the impeachment inquiry that she'd been smeared and forced out of her job by Giuliani — was "controlled" by Soros. “He put all four ambassadors there. And he’s employing the FBI agents,” Giuliani told the magazine. Read the full story. Share this -







OPINION: As Trump's impeachment heads to the Senate, Democrats should push for witnesses (including Hunter Biden) Schumer and Senate Democrats should agree to the witnesses that Trump claims he wants. There is no real downside, but the payoff could be huge. Read more here. Share this -





