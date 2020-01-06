MY favorite animated film of the year Before the Golden Globes return from commercial break, let me tell you about MY favorite animated film of the year, "I Lost My Body." Watch it! It's in French! Streaming NOW on Netflix! (This is not an ad.) Share this -







'Chernobyl' takes home the Globe for best limited series or TV movie With the disaster's 34th anniversary coming this April, HBO/Sky Network's miniseries, "Chernobyl" earned the Golden Globe for best limited series or TV movie and lead actor Jared Harris made the acceptance speech that re-iterated the show's theme: the responsibility of truth. Of course, if you haven't seen it yet, there's far more to it. "Chernobyl" is a tough watch. It's affecting and upsetting and it doesn't end with anything other than feeling totally consumed by the history and those responsible and what any of it means today. So don't say I didn't warn you: watch it, yes. But pace yourself if necessary and remember that the actors all speak in their British accents. Catch up on all the winners. Share this -







Tom Hanks gets emotional... and gets everyone else emotional during Globes speech Tom Hanks delivered a monologue that moved just about everybody to tears... including himself. The 63-year-old actor got emotional thanking wife Rita Wilson and his five children while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award, the Globes lifetime achievement honor. "A man is blessed with family," he said while choking up. Then he spent the rest of the speech gushing over many of the other people in the room who helped him through his career, including Meryl Streep and Martin Scorsese. He also took time to talk about the less glamorous people who make the magic happen on a movie set, from the makeup artists to the focus pullers. "It's those moments as an actor where everyone I've worked with has helped me get to that place, sometimes it's three in the morning and sometimes it's at 11 o'clock at night, where you have to somehow put it all together," Hanks said. But there was, of course, some moment of vintage Hanks humor. "How many people in this room have a clip package that includes 'The Love Boat?'" he quipped after the introduction montage that included his first on-screen credit on the '70s television TV show set aboard a cruise ship. In all, Hanks gave an ode to the sheer pleasure of making motion pictures. "I have checked the gate and the gate is good," Hanks closed, a reference to the way directors ask that the film image is clean, "and the gate is good." Tom Hanks arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Share this -







Big upset: Best director isn't Scorsese or Tarantino or Bong Joon Ho The honor went to Sam Mendes for the searing World War I drama "1917." Mendes, who is also a celebrated theater director, last won the directing Golden Globe for the (overrated!) suburban satire "American Beauty." "1917" has earned rave reviews for its central conceit: The movie is designed to look as if it unfolds over the course of one long shot. Mendes beat out heavy-hitters in the category, including Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") and Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite"). Share this -







What we thought of Tom Hanks' speech Anna: Oh god I'm crying Jennifer: Me too! Jason: Hottake this is fine Anne: I AM LEARNING A LOT ABOUT FILM. masterclass Jason: He's just likeable, he could be up there reading the Denny's menu Daniel: I feel like i'm swimming in a pool of melted butter right now Share this -







Who isn't crying??? Show of hands: Who isn't crying watching Tom Hanks speak right now? Share this -







I say this every year... I'm a sucker for clip reels. (Brought to you by the montage of scenes from Tom Hanks movies, as well as his guest appearance on "The Love Boat.") Share this -







Hulu has a big night at the Golden Globes Almost all of the Hulu shows nominated tonight have taken home wins. Actress Patricia Arquette won an award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a TV series or motion picture made for television for her role in "The Act." Stand up comedian and writer Ramy Youssef won his first Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for his show "Ramy." While Catch-22 actor Christopher Abbott lost to Russell Crowe in the best actor in a limited TV series category, the show still has a shot in the best television limited series or motion picture made for television. And by the way, Apple is going home empty handed after Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both lost for their performances in "The Morning Show," which also failed to win best television series, drama. Share this -







Where is Baby Yoda, and who is he wearing? We're halfway through the Globes and I am no closer to caring less about seeing Baby Yoda tonight. I want to see what he's wearing. I want to see who he's sitting with. I want to see who's escorting him to and from the bathroom, and/or whether he's taken a small cup, filled it with broth, and is roaming through the room, hoping to be held by Amy Sedaris. (Who, from all accounts, is not there.) I want him to be delighted at certain winners, and bored by the majority of the broadcast. (That's when he'll sleep.) These are the things I want, and the questions that should be answered before the evening ends. I also, as he laughs at the sheer joy of Tom Hanks winning an award, want to see Baby Yoda's tiny teeth. Share this -







Patricia Arquette uses her Globes win as a means to stress political action Winning for her turn in 'The Act,' Patricia Arquette made what's now become a very unsurprising move: she used her speech as a means to call out political apathy and the cold, hard truth that an awards night doesn't matter a lot in the grand scheme of things. What does matter? Voting this year. Creating a better world for younger generations. Coming to the aid of Australia. And she's right: award shows are super-fun, and we're all having a great time. But then it's over. And we get back to work. (Deal?) Share this -





