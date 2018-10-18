The death and injury count has risen, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Monday evening: 59 people have died and 527 are injured.

He added 18 firearms, explosives, and several thousand rounds of ammunition were recovered at the shooter’s home on Monday, on top of the weapons that were uncovered with the shooter in his Mandalay Bay hotel room. Electronics were also seized from the shooter’s home and are being evaluated.

Authorities later said they'd found 23 firearms in Paddock's room and 19 at his home.

In addition, Clark County has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the shooting.