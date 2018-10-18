Republican nominee Donald Trump continued to question the integrity of American elections throughout the day Tuesday, repeatedly claiming without evidence that the polling places and electoral system is "rigged."

"We have to keep the system honest. We have a very, very, we have a very, very serious situation with the whole process, and I've been talking about the rigged system for a long time," Trump said on Fox News on Tuesday afternoon, adding moments later: "It's largely a rigged system. And you see it at the polling booths, too."

You don't, actually: Voter fraud in person is extremely limited.

