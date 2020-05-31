Myrtle Beach mayor declares civil emergency after threat to police department
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune declared a civil emergency Sunday after officials said a violent threat was made in relation to the protests following George Floyd's death. The city announced the cancellation of a 1 p.m. protest and imposed a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday, forcing city businesses to close.
The decision was made after officials received information about a "credible threat" against the local police department, according to NBC affiliate WMBF.
Los Angeles will be under curfew for a second night as city officials announced Sunday that it would extend its 8 p.m. restriction.
The city advised all residents to stay inside except those going to and from work and anyone seeking or giving emergency care, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's official Twitter account. Los Angeles faced a fourth night of intense protest Saturday, as demonstrators overtook buses and multiple police cars were set on fire.
The city saw at least nine fires and 109 arrests around the city Saturday night into Sunday morning as protesters demonstrated against police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, according to NBC Philadelphia.
"We're locking down Center City today and tonight and probably extend the curfew," Kenney told the station Sunday.
Groups of people were seen carrying armloads of merchandise from businesses in Port Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Businesses were asked to help close early to help enforce the city's 8 p.m. curfew as looting continues to hit the area, NBC Philadelphia reported.
To facilitate the cleanup and further emergency responses if needed, all streets in Center City are closed. The closure area runs from Vine Street to South Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River. The closure continues until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oCCPp39Ahk
ANALYSIS: Trump envisioned 'American carnage.' Now, he's got it.
WASHINGTON — American carnage isn't just one of President Donald Trump's catchphrases anymore.
When Trump first addressed the nation as its president on Jan. 20, 2017, he depicted the nation's cities as domestic combat zones and declared "this American carnage stops right here and stops right now."
Back then, it was hyperbole at best. But it's become reality on his watch, and he has encouraged further violence.
More than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives, and another 40 million have lost their livelihoods, amid a coronavirus pandemic to which Trump was slow to react. Against that backdrop, cities across the country are now combustible cauldrons of fear, anger, fire and tear gas as Trump has responded to the violence with threats and little evidence of understanding its cause.