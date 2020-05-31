Myrtle Beach mayor declares civil emergency after threat to police department Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune declared a civil emergency Sunday after officials said a violent threat was made in relation to the protests following George Floyd's death. The city announced the cancellation of a 1 p.m. protest and imposed a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday, forcing city businesses to close. The decision was made after officials received information about a "credible threat" against the local police department, according to NBC affiliate WMBF. @MyrtleBeachGov declared a civil emergency following threatened violence relating to protests over the death of George Floyd.



There is a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All city businesses, except accommodations, must close by 6 p.m. tonight. pic.twitter.com/ateKfoGmUB — Myrtle Beach Chamber (@MBAChamber) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Los Angeles extends curfew for another night Los Angeles will be under curfew for a second night as city officials announced Sunday that it would extend its 8 p.m. restriction. The city advised all residents to stay inside except those going to and from work and anyone seeking or giving emergency care, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's official Twitter account. Los Angeles faced a fourth night of intense protest Saturday, as demonstrators overtook buses and multiple police cars were set on fire. A curfew will be in place tonight citywide, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All Angelenos should remain inside tonight, with the exception of first responders, people going to and from work, and anyone seeking or giving emergency care. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 31, 2020 Share this -







European soccer stars use goal celebrations to pay tribute to George Floyd English star Sancho of @BlackYellow and French striker Thuram of @borussia_en use goal celebrations to pay tribute to George Floyd (video) https://t.co/1PNTAIsmNV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Washington cleans up in the aftermath of protests A man cleans a wall of graffiti after a night of demonstrations in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Tom Brenner / Reuters Share this -







Detroit implements Sunday curfew as weekend protest arrests top 100 Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city will be under a curfew Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. as officials anticipate another night of protests. “People cannot be on public streets or in public areas” during those hours, Duggan said at a press conference, according to NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV. 84 people were arrested on Saturday night and 60 people were arrested on Friday night during protests, WDIV reported. Share this -







Philadelphia prepares to lock down Center City Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney plans to extend the city's curfew and impose a lockdown on the City Center area of downtown in an effort to prevent further looting and destruction. The city saw at least nine fires and 109 arrests around the city Saturday night into Sunday morning as protesters demonstrated against police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, according to NBC Philadelphia. "We're locking down Center City today and tonight and probably extend the curfew," Kenney told the station Sunday. Groups of people were seen carrying armloads of merchandise from businesses in Port Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Businesses were asked to help close early to help enforce the city's 8 p.m. curfew as looting continues to hit the area, NBC Philadelphia reported. To facilitate the cleanup and further emergency responses if needed, all streets in Center City are closed. The closure area runs from Vine Street to South Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River. The closure continues until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oCCPp39Ahk — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) May 31, 2020 Share this -







ANALYSIS: Trump envisioned 'American carnage.' Now, he's got it. Secret Service and park police face off with protesters outside of the White House on May 30, 2020. Eric Baradat / AFP - Getty Images WASHINGTON — American carnage isn't just one of President Donald Trump's catchphrases anymore. When Trump first addressed the nation as its president on Jan. 20, 2017, he depicted the nation's cities as domestic combat zones and declared "this American carnage stops right here and stops right now." Back then, it was hyperbole at best. But it's become reality on his watch, and he has encouraged further violence. More than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives, and another 40 million have lost their livelihoods, amid a coronavirus pandemic to which Trump was slow to react. Against that backdrop, cities across the country are now combustible cauldrons of fear, anger, fire and tear gas as Trump has responded to the violence with threats and little evidence of understanding its cause. Read the full analysis here. Share this -







YouTuber Jake Paul says he wasn't looting after viral video shows him at vandalized Arizona mall Jake Paul attends an event in Los Angeles on May 8, 2019. Rich Fury / Getty Images file YouTuber Jake Paul released a statement on Sunday after footage of him at a looted Arizona mall surfaced amid claims he and his friends were among those doing the looting. "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said in a statement. Paul said he and his friends spent the day joining in peaceful protests of "one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen," according to the statement. Read the full story here. Share this -





