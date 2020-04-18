N.J. woman who organized protest charged with violating stay-at-home orders A New Jersey woman who organized a protest of Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was charged with violating that same order. The protest took place on Friday outside the Statehouse and at other locations in Trenton, the state's Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in his daily briefing, calling it a "prohibited event." The woman who organized the protest, Kim Pagan, was charged by New Jersey State Police with violating the governor's emergency orders, which prohibits all gatherings. Share this -







Small-business loan program ran out of money within minutes, some banks say Much of the $350 billion in the Small Business Administration's emergency coronavirus relief fund was effectively spoken for within the first minutes of launch, according to senior banking executives. "We didn't even get through the first five minutes of applications," a JPMorgan Chase senior executive said, noting that the bank received over 60,000 applicants for the Paycheck Protection Program within those first five minutes. A senior Bank of America executive said the bank was getting over 10,000 applications per hour, and Wells Fargo said over 170,000 "expressions of interest" were filed with the bank within just the first two days. For the past two weeks, small-business owners have been checking their emails and calling their bankers and the SBA to check on the status of their application, not knowing that the first phase of the program was over before it barely began. More than $18 trillion may be ultimately needed to meet the needs of small-business owners, by one estimate. Read the full story here.







Navy reports 669 cases from USS Roosevelt With a vast majority of USS Roosevelt crew members tested, the U.S. Navy reported Saturday that it has now has 669 coronavirus cases among the nearly 5,000 people who worked aboard the aircraft carrier. The number of infected patients represents an increase of 84 compared to 585 on Monday. Ninety-four percent of those assigned to the ship have been tested so far, the Navy said in a statement Saturday. Eight sailors are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where the vessel is docked; one was in intensive care, the Navy said. One sailor, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died Monday from virus-related illness, the Navy said. The ship's outbreak following a March 5 port of call in Da Nang, Vietnam, sparked controversy when pleas for help from its captain, Brett Crozier, were leaked to a newspaper. Crozier was removed from the ship's command by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned amid a backlash to his criticism of the captain.







Florida, South Carolina reopen beaches as states begin to loosen restrictions States eager to resume business as usual began to loosen restrictions this weekend despite reporting an increase in coronavirus infections. Florida residents returned to the beaches Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light to reopen parts of the coast, on the same day the state reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases. In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster reopened boat ramps Friday and intends to reopen beaches next week, according to local news outlets. On Saturday, the state announced 165 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, bringing South Carolina's total to 4,246 infections and 119 deaths, according to public health officials. Read the full story here.







Los Angeles County records highest daily death toll Los Angeles County health officials said Saturday they recorded the largest daily tally of coronavirus deaths, 81. "This is the highest number of daily reported deaths in LA County to date, and the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 almost doubled this past week," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement. "Today marks a very sad milestone for our County," Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said in a statement. The county said it had 642 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total to 12,021. There have been 576 deaths to date, health officials said.







Coronavirus turns China into a 2020 election issue as Trump and Biden clash WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump's super PAC released a TV ad campaign this week painting Joe Biden as soft on China, the apparent Democratic nominee's campaign and outside allies immediately mobilized a full-court press to counter the attack. Trump's America First Action PAC announced a $10 million TV and digital ad buy Thursday in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states that put Trump in the White House by narrow margins in the Electoral College. The group's "Beijing Biden" ads herald Trump's travel restrictions from China while declaring that "for 40 years, Joe Biden has been wrong about China," spliced with ominous music, footage of Biden with President Xi Jinping and ending with insignia of the red and yellow Chinese flag on the Democrat's face. The Biden campaign rebutted it in videos from the former vice president and foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken, which hit Trump for eliminating U.S. pandemic preparedness resources and for praising China's "efforts and transparency" in its virus response. The back-and-forth shows the extent to which the deadly virus, which experts say originated in the city of Wuhan, has turned China into a powerful election-year issue, with both major party candidates scrambling to get on the right side. It isn't just about outsourcing labor this time. It's about an economic calamity and life-or-death consequences for voters looking to hold China accountable for allegedly concealing information about and failing to contain the virus. Read the full story here.







United Kingdom records nearly 900 deaths in one day The U.K.'s National Health Service Saturday announced that 888 people have died from COVID-19-related issues since Friday. The number came even as Stephen Powis, NHS England's medical director, said that the number of virus-related hospitalizations was starting to level off or even go down in places like London and the Midlands. "It is now becoming clear that we are beginning to see reductions in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals," he said. A total of 15,464 coronavirus patients have died in U.K hospitals, health officials said Saturday. British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said 114,217 people in the United Kingdom have tested positive so far.







Protesters in Texas, other states demand end to lockdowns day after Trump's 'LIBERATE' tweets Protesters gathered at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores / Getty Images Protesters demanding an end to shutdown orders gathered in streets and outside several states' capitol buildings on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets calling for demonstrators to "LIBERATE" certain states. Some of the demonstrators brandished signs with phrases like, "This is tyranny, not quarantine" and "Open now!" In Texas, the main protest outside the statehouse in Austin was supported by Alex Jones, the personality behind InfoWars, a website widely criticized for pushing conspiracy theories. Some of those gathered chanted, "Let us work, let us work." Read the full story here.







Florida schools to remain closed through summer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that the state's public school buildings will remain closed through summer and that students will continue remote learning for this academic year. The state education commissioner previously recommended that school buildings stay closed through May 1. DeSantis said reopening schools in late spring could be ineffective because some students might not have shown up. The governor also said he's forming a task force to make recommendations on how to reopen the state's economy. In other news, DeSantis said 1,627 residents and staff members at long-term health facilities in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus. Reversing his previous position, the governor said the state would begin naming those facilities.







Broadway actor Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after COVID-19 complications Nick Cordero attends the 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Reception at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 10, 2017 in New York City. Noam Galai / WireImage file Broadway actor Nick Cordero will have his right leg amputated as a result of coronavirus-related complications, his wife Amanda Kloots said on her Instagram Saturday. The 41-year-old actor known for his roles in "Waitress" and "Rock of Ages" has spent 18 days in intensive care battling the virus. According to Kloots, doctors initially put her husband on blood thinners in an attempt to ease some clotting in Cordero's leg. But the treatment was causing him to have internal bleeding and blood pressure issues. "We took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clotting in the right leg," Kloots said. "So the right leg will be amputated today." Cordero started to receive intensive care after "having a hard time breathing." He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test showed he was positive.






