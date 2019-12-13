Nadler says it's a 'sad day' and the 'House will act expeditiously' Shortly after voting to send the two articles of impeachment to a full House vote, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler made a brief statement. "Today is a solemn and sad day," he said. "For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. "The House will act expeditiously." He did not take questions from reporters. Share this -







How the vote looked on paper The vote count sits on a desk at the House Judiciary Committee as members voted on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 13, 2019. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images







White House: We're ready to 'clear the president' Pam Bondi, the White House adviser on impeachment, told Fox News that the White House is ready to tackle the Senate impeachment trial whenever it happens. White House attorneys "have been working non-stop on this," she said while declining to note whether they would participate in the Senate impeachment trial and condemning the overall process as a "waste of the American people's time." Bondi continued: "If they want to start this next week, we're ready to go. We are ready to go and clear the president."







Rules committee to mark up impeachment Tuesday; full House vote likely Wednesday The House Rules Committee on Friday said it would hold a meeting Tuesday to consider a resolution impeaching Trump. Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., said his panel will mark up the resolution Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. This meeting will dictate rules like length of floor debate for the full House vote that would follow. The mark-up meeting sets up a likely Wednesday vote by the full House on impeachment.







Collins: Democrats have 'gravely abused their power' In a statement, Collins — the ranking Republican on the committee — slammed Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee for delaying the vote on the articles until Friday and accused them of having "gravely abused their power." “Today’s vote highlights the pettiness of last night’s delay and the folly of articles of impeachment that allege no crime and establish no case. While it’s already clear that Democrats broke their own promises to rig this outcome, what will become more obvious in the coming days and years is that Democrats gravely abused their power," Collins said. “This abuse of power doesn’t just undermine the integrity of our chamber or the independence of future presidencies. Democrats have sacrificed core American tenets of due process, fairness and the presumption of innocence on the altar of a 2016 election that they lost three years ago," he added. “Rather than help Americans move into the future with confidence, Democrats are attempting to knee-cap our democracy," Collins said. "They’re telling millions of voters that Democrats will work to overturn the will of the people whenever it conflicts with the will of liberal elites.” Share this -







White House slams Dems' impeachment inquiry as 'desperate charade' that reached 'shameful end' White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has issued a statement slamming the impeachment inquiry against Trump as a "desperate charade" that has reached a "shameful end." "This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end," Grisham said. "The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House." Moments earlier, following announcements from both Trump and Beijing that they'd reached a Phase One trade deal, Grisham had tweeted that Pelosi should "take note" of "what real leadership looks like." Take note @SpeakerPelosi - this is what real leadership looks like. President @realDonaldTrump never stops working and continues to make successful deals that benefit this country. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/oqXmgUDlST — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 13, 2019







Trump tweets on China trade deal — but not impeachment .....The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal. We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019 Share this -







Eric Trump chimes in on Twitter moments after vote Advocates for Trump, including his son Eric, immediately chimed in on Twitter, following the House Judiciary Committee's historic vote to recommend two impeachment articles against the president. Eric Trump tweeted about stock market gains seen under his father's presidency, just as his father announced on Twitter a "very large Phase One" trade deal with China. It must really infuriate the Democrats that in the middle of this impeachment nonsense, the stock market is off to another record day! 😀 pic.twitter.com/Np8tSxBkwd — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 13, 2019 Later, members of the Trump re-election campaign weighed in. "This committee vote is just another act in the Democrats' political theater. The baseless, sham impeachment is just out-of-control partisan politics and the American people are rejecting it," Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement. Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for the president's re-election campaign, tweeted that House Democrats had "made a choice to betray the American people." The angry Democrats have made a choice to betray the American people and move forward with their sham effort to overturn the will of voters.

This will backfire and on November 3, 2020, voters will re-elect President @realDonaldTrump! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 13, 2019



This will backfire and on November 3, 2020, voters will re-elect President @realDonaldTrump! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 13, 2019 Share this -







The view from the White House after the Judiciary Committee votes to impeach trump When asked if President Trump was watching the vote as it unfolded, Kellyanne Conway told NBC News she was with him moments ago and he wasn't watching. Other White House officials say it's likely the president will address impeachment when he meets with the President of Paraguay at 11:10 a.m. These officials would not say if Rudy Giuliani — who was spotted at the White House this morning — was scheduled to meet with the president but said he remains the president's personal attorney, to the best of their knowledge.






