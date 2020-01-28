Nadler says John Kelly should be called as witness if Senate allows testimony House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Tuesday evening that if the Senate votes to allow witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, he would like to hear from former White House chief of staff John Kelly. In an interview on MSNBC, Nadler, one seven House impeachment managers prosecuting the case against Trump, was asked who he’d like to hear from if the Senate permits witnesses to testify. “John Bolton, certainly...Mick Mulvaney, the president's chief of staff, some of the other witnesses who we have heard had first hand information,” Nadler said. “And maybe now John Kelly.” On Monday evening, Kelly said at an event in Florida that he believes what Bolton reportedly wrote in a manuscript of his upcoming book. “If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton,” Kelly said. Nadler said Tuesday that Kelly’s comments “seem to indicate that he has knowledge of what Bolton is testifying to.” The Judiciary chairman added that he hopes the Senate reaches a vote to permit all witness testimony and he said if that doesn’t happen, “We'll seek individual votes [on witnesses]. It depends on how the Senate votes.” Share this -







Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asks judge to attend impeachment trial An attorney for one of Rudy Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas, on Tuesday asked the judge overseeing his case to allow Parnas to attend the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday. Joseph Bondy asked for a modification to Parnas' bail conditions which would also include the removal of Parnas' GPS monitoring device, which would not be permitted in the Senate Gallery. The proposal was for Parnas to travel to D.C. Wednesday morning and attend from 12:30 to 2:45 p.m., then return to New York and have his monitor replaced. The judge agreed to allow Parnas to travel to but he denied the request to remove the GPS monitoring device. Judge Paul Oetken's ruling would seem to make it impossible for Parnas to be in the Senate gallery unless the Senate changes their rules.







GOP Senate leaders pressured senators to not call for witnesses in Trump trial Senate Republican leadership exerted strong pressure Tuesday on the party's senators to not call for witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. The sources said Republican Senate leaders "whipped the vote" — although there was no official vote count — against calling for witnesses at the private GOP Senate meeting Tuesday afternoon, which came after Trump's defense team wrapped up arguments. Several Republican senators wouldn't divulge to NBC News the substance of what they discussed, telling reporters to "check with the whip" about any directives from leadership. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told NBC News that he was "whipped against voting to call witnesses" but that there was not an official whip count. Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and John Boozman, R-Ark., told NBC News, however, that they did not feel pressured. Boozman said everyone at the hour-long meeting was being "respectful."







Courtroom sketch shows Romney drinking his favorite floor drink Sen. Romney with chocolate milk from @byu_creamery on the Senate floor. Love this sketch by Art Lien. pic.twitter.com/2MEJ5hZuzb — Arielle Mueller (@ArielleMueller) January 28, 2020







Schiff says White House team made 'effective' case for Bolton testimony Schiff after the trial session Tuesday reiterated that Trump's own lawyers made an "effective" case for why the Senate should call Bolton as a witness. "I don't think, frankly, that we could have made as effective a case for John Bolton's testimony as the president's own lawyers," said Schiff. The House managers, Schiff said, have already been preparing for the possibility of Bolton testifying but that "we have a lot more work to do to prepare now that we know more of what he is likely to say." As for a proposed witness exchange with Republicans, which some top Democrats have opposed, Schiff said, "If they want a witness for witness, then let them call Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney has said that he disputes what John Bolton has to say ... Let them call Secretary Pompeo. Let them call people that are percipient witnesses to this scandal and this corrupt scheme." Asked by NBC's Kasie Kunt whether Schiff would be prepared to testify during the trial as a witness called by Republicans, Schiff said, "My testimony is he's guilty." Schiff: House 'should have forced' Bolton to testify, but Trump's team blocked them Jan. 28, 2020 01:48







Poll: Three-quarters of voters say witnesses should testify New Quinnipiac poll:



Registered voters say 75–20% that witnesses should be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial



Support for witness testimony includes 49% of Republicans, 95% of Democrats, and 75% of independents. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 28, 2020







McConnell concludes Tuesday's trial by laying out Q&A rules The White House defense team used just under 10 hours to give their defense. McConnell then said that a deal has been made on the Q+A period of the trial, which will include: WEDNESDAY: At 1 p.m, 8 hours alternating between majority and minority sides.

THURSDAY: Up to 8 hours alternating between sides for up to eight hours.

Chief Justice Roberts said he will go with the 1999 precedent of giving 5 minutes per response.






