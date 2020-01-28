Rebecca Shabad
26m ago / 11:55 PM UTC
Nadler says John Kelly should be called as witness if Senate allows testimony
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Tuesday evening that if the Senate votes to allow witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, he would like to hear from former White House chief of staff John Kelly.
In an interview on MSNBC, Nadler, one seven House impeachment managers prosecuting the case against Trump, was asked who he’d like to hear from if the Senate permits witnesses to testify.
“John Bolton, certainly...Mick Mulvaney, the president's chief of staff, some of the other witnesses who we have heard had first hand information,” Nadler said. “And maybe now John Kelly.”
On Monday evening, Kelly said at an event in Florida that he believes what Bolton reportedly wrote in a manuscript of his upcoming book.
“If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton,” Kelly said.
Nadler said Tuesday that Kelly’s comments “seem to indicate that he has knowledge of what Bolton is testifying to.”
The Judiciary chairman added that he hopes the Senate reaches a vote to permit all witness testimony and he said if that doesn’t happen, “We'll seek individual votes [on witnesses]. It depends on how the Senate votes.”
Tom Winter
6m ago / 12:14 AM UTC
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asks judge to attend impeachment trial
An attorney for one of Rudy Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas, on Tuesday asked the judge overseeing his case to allow Parnas to attend the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday.
Joseph Bondy asked for a modification to Parnas’ bail conditions which would also include the removal of Parnas' GPS monitoring device, which would not be permitted in the Senate Gallery. The proposal was for Parnas to travel to D.C. Wednesday morning and attend from 12:30 to 2:45 p.m., then return to New York and have his monitor replaced.
The judge agreed to allow Parnas to travel to but he denied the request to remove the GPS monitoring device.
Judge Paul Oetken’s ruling would seem to make it impossible for Parnas to be in the Senate gallery unless the Senate changes their rules.
Geoff Bennett and Adam Edelman
2h ago / 10:36 PM UTC
GOP Senate leaders pressured senators to not call for witnesses in Trump trial
Senate Republican leadership exerted strong pressure Tuesday on the party's senators to not call for witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
The sources said Republican Senate leaders "whipped the vote" — although there was no official vote count — against calling for witnesses at the private GOP Senate meeting Tuesday afternoon, which came after Trump's defense team wrapped up arguments.
Several Republican senators wouldn’t divulge to NBC News the substance of what they discussed, telling reporters to "check with the whip" about any directives from leadership.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told NBC News that he was "whipped against voting to call witnesses" but that there was not an official whip count.
Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and John Boozman, R-Ark., told NBC News, however, that they did not feel pressured. Boozman said everyone at the hour-long meeting was being “respectful.”
Rebecca Shabad
3h ago / 9:11 PM UTC
Schiff says White House team made 'effective' case for Bolton testimony
Schiff after the trial session Tuesday reiterated that Trump’s own lawyers made an "effective" case for why the Senate should call Bolton as a witness.
"I don't think, frankly, that we could have made as effective a case for John Bolton's testimony as the president's own lawyers," said Schiff.
The House managers, Schiff said, have already been preparing for the possibility of Bolton testifying but that "we have a lot more work to do to prepare now that we know more of what he is likely to say."
As for a proposed witness exchange with Republicans, which some top Democrats have opposed, Schiff said, "If they want a witness for witness, then let them call Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney has said that he disputes what John Bolton has to say ... Let them call Secretary Pompeo. Let them call people that are percipient witnesses to this scandal and this corrupt scheme."
Asked by NBC’s Kasie Kunt whether Schiff would be prepared to testify during the trial as a witness called by Republicans, Schiff said, "My testimony is he’s guilty."
Adam Edelman
4h ago / 8:45 PM UTC
Schumer slams Trump defense team's case as 'extremely weak'
Schumer, talking to reporters after the end of arguments in the impeachment trial, called the case that Trump’s defense team made “extremely weak” and accused them of “avoiding the truth.”
“They just cannot address the issues,” Schumer said. “Their whole argument is diversion.”
“The bottom line is very simple. We want the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Schumer added. “That’s what witnesses and documents mean.”
“The president' lawyers spent three days avoiding the truth,” Schumer continued. “I think their case has been extremely weak.”
Frank Thorp V
4h ago / 8:17 PM UTC
McConnell concludes Tuesday's trial by laying out Q&A rules
The White House defense team used just under 10 hours to give their defense.
McConnell then said that a deal has been made on the Q+A period of the trial, which will include:
- WEDNESDAY: At 1 p.m, 8 hours alternating between majority and minority sides.
- THURSDAY: Up to 8 hours alternating between sides for up to eight hours.
- Chief Justice Roberts said he will go with the 1999 precedent of giving 5 minutes per response.
Julie Tsirkin
4h ago / 8:31 PM UTC
Schiff rejects Sekulow claim that Bolton allegations are irrelevant
Schiff, responding to an argument Sekulow made that Bolton's claims about Trump and Ukraine are inadmissible, said, "Once again, the president’s team, in only a way they could, have further made the case for calling John Bolton."
Earlier Tuesday, Sekulow dismissed Bolton's claim that Trump had admitted to tying Ukraine aid to the Biden investigation, an assertion made in an unpublished manuscript by Bolton as reported by The New York Times on Sunday, saying the claims were inadmissible at trial.
"Are you going to allow proceedings on impeachment to go from a New York Times report about someone that says what they hear is in a manuscript?" Sekulow said. "Is that where we are? I don't think so. I hope not."
Schiff also responded to Sekulow's argument that the issues surrounding Ukraine are merely due to a policy disagreement.
"I suppose that’s the difference: Americans don’t believe as a matter of policy the president should be able to behave as corruptly as he chooses," Schiff said.
He added that "there’s a subtext here which is essentially the president’s defense team saying, yes, he’s guilty, we know he’s guilty, and we have to fall back on the fallback of all time, which is, 'So what?'"