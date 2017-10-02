Feedback

Nancy Pelosi Urges Paul Ryan to Create Panel on Gun Violence

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called on House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to create a select committee to examine gun violence in America in a letter Monday afternoon following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. 

The longtime California lawmaker said gun violence challenges "the conscience of our nation" and Congress should pass gun background check legislation and create a bipartisan committee to provide policy recommendations to reduce gun violence. 

"Congress has a moral duty to address this horrific and heartbreaking epidemic," Pelosi said. "Charged with the solemn duty to protect and defend the American people, we must respond to these tragedies with courage, unity and decisive action." 

Read the full letter here

It Took Police 72 Minutes From First 911 Call to Breach Paddock's Hotel Room

It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for law enforcement to breach the shooter’s hotel room, NBC News reports.

Police received the first call reporting shots on the country music festival at 10:08 p.m. local time. They then began searching for the source of the shooting, which was eventually determined to be coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police initially began searching for the shooter on the 29th floor, working their way up to the 32nd floor where authorities say they immediately realized they were on the right floor. It’s unclear how they knew, but at 11:20 p.m., police were heard blasting the door off the room.

Shooter Stephen Paddock shot himself before police entered the room and found 10 weapons, according to Las Vegas police.

Hundreds Line Up to Donate Blood in Las Vegas

Watch: Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Offers Prayer

Gabby Giffords to Congress: 'The Nation's Counting on You'

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, saying she knows the "horror" of gun violence all too well, implored lawmakers on Monday to take action after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"The nation's counting on you," Giffords said, holding up her fist to Capitol Hill behind her. She narrowly survived an assassination attempt in Tucson, Arizona, that killed and wounded multiple constituents. 

Her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, urged Congress to create a committee to investigate gun violence as a public health crisis and roll out policies to prevent civilians from procuring military-grade weapons and "keep guns out of the wrong hands."

"Without action, we are asking one person to be the next person to die because of our weakness to address evil," Kelly said. "How many times can we say that over and over again: ‘Now’s not the time.’ Well, today is the time."

He also took aim at Trump, saying, "Americans need more than our president's prayers, we need his plans."

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., right, standing with her husband Mark Kelly speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Susan Walsh / AP

Gunman’s Father Was on FBI’s Most Wanted List

The father of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, the agency confirmed to NBC News.

Patrick Benjamin Paddock, also known as Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was wanted by the agency for escaping from prison in 1968, where he was incarcerated for armed bank robbery. He was diagnosed as psychopathic, with suicidal tendencies. 

He was bumped from the most-wanted list in 1977, according to the FBI's website.

One of the shooter’s brothers, Bruce Paddock, said that while their father was a bank robber, Stephen was “law abiding.” 

"He never got into fights. He never did anything violent. He's kinda laid-back, never in a hurry,” Bruce told NBC News. "I don't know how he could stoop to this low point, hurting someone else … He killed a bunch of people and then killed himself so he didn't have to face whatever it was."

Paddock added that his brother was “not mentally deranged. He's quite smart.”

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, the father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List. FBI

FBI Says No Link to International Terror Groups

There is no apparent link between shooter Stephen Paddock and any international terror groups, the FBI said on Monday.

ISIS claimed credit for the incident — the worst mass shooting in modern American history — but the terror group has in the past taken credit for events in which they had no role.

NRA's Political Arm Postpones Ad Buy in Virginia

The NRA’s political action committee, the NRA-PVF, postponed an ad buy in Virginia that had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, a source familiar with the buy told NBC News.

The source requested anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly about the group's buys.

The news, however, comes just hours after the Las Vegas shooting.

The source said that the NRA-PVF’s scheduled ad buy did not pertain to the Virginia governor’s race, in which Democratic candidate Ralph Northam has pushed an anti-gun violence message, and that the buy was supposed to run last week and had already been moved around several times.

News of an ad buy postponement by the NRA was first reported by Medium Buying, LLC., a firm that tracks ad buys.

“VA-Gov: NRA-PVF TV ad spending that was scheduled to start tomorrow has been postponed. New start date is 10/10,” the firm tweeted Monday.

An NRA spokesperson told NBC News that the group would not comment on any ad buy postponement. 

This Hospital Received 104 Victims. 12 Are Still in Critical Condition.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada is just three miles from the site of the shooting, where more than 500 were injured at an outdoor music festival. Thanks to its status as a Level 1 trauma center, the hospital's full trauma team was already onsite when victims began to pour in.

"We did receive 104 patients after the shooting last night. Even for our Level 1 trauma center, that's quite a few patients," the hospital's Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen told MSNBC.

A Level 1 designation means 24-hour coverage by general surgeons and prompt availability of specialist care, according to the American Trauma Society

Cohen said the hospital received some of the most grievously injured victims. Four have died at the hospital while 12 are in critical condition, each attended to by a dedicated nurse, she said.

'My Buddy Was Hit. I'm Not Leaving Him': Eyewitness Recalls Shooting

