Nancy Silverton restaurant among businesses looted in Los Angeles Chef who survived COVID-19 describes watching her restaurant be looted, lit on fire on TV May 31, 2020 03:11 Among the businesses looted on and around Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue in a night of violence Saturday was one of acclaimed chef Nancy Silverton's restaurants. Pizzeria Mozza's interior was set on fire after looters broke in and stole bottles of wine. Silverton said she watched her restaurant be trashed and looted on television. "It was so surreal. I don't know how else to describe it," Silverton said in an interview with MSNBC. After smashing in the window, the looters poured lighter fluid on the floor and set it on fire, she said. The looting and vandalism in Los Angeles occurred amid protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer kneeled on his neck as Floyd said he could not breathe. Silverton is a renowned chef and author who has been honored by the James Beard Foundation. She also founded La Brea Bakery, and institution that is beloved in Los Angeles. Share this -







Washington state governor activates 200 more Guard after Bellevue looting Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated 200 more members of the National Guard to help the city of Bellevue respond to looting and property damage. "Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of local leadership," Inslee said, adding that King County requested the aid. Bellevue police tweeted Sunday that, "Dozens of subjects broke into Bellevue Square and looted many stores." The looters were chased away but police said the situation downtown was still active and told people to avoid the area. It's not the first time the governor has activated Guard personnel to respond to protests that have turned violent. With the latest activation, around 600 Guard personnel have been activated to help peacekeeping in Seattle and King County, the governor said. There was violence in Seattle Saturday but no reports of violence in Bellevue, a city east of Seattle, until Sunday, NBC affiliate KING of Seattle reported. I have activated 200 additional members of the WA National Guard at King County's request to help Bellevue respond to looting, protect property and manage crowds and traffic. Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of local leadership.https://t.co/ayZfBmDcYa — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 1, 2020 Share this -







'A devastating day' in Santa Monica amid looting and fires Firefighters in Santa Monica, California, extinguished flaming cars, buildings and a dumpster on Sunday as people looted stores and protesters took to the streets. Interim city manager Lane Dilg called Sunday “a devastating day for our city.” Santa Monica Fire Department Chief Judah Mitchell said nine fires had been set throughout the day, with most of them in the city’s downtown area. NBC Los Angeles reported that dozens of stores were looted. Helicopter footage showed flaming vehicles, people running from stores with the merchandise in their hands and men in what appeared to be military-style gear with raised rifles in the streets. Police Chief Cynthia Renaud said she wasn’t sure if National Guard troops had already arrived. She didn’t how many people had been taken into custody but said arrests were “ongoing.” Santa Monica stores looted as protest underway May 31, 2020 07:16 Share this -







NYC Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during Saturday night protests New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested Saturday night during the citywide protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior NYPD law enforcement official told NBC News. Chiara de Blasio was arrested Saturday night at East 12th Street and Broadway, in Manhattan for “unlawful assembly”. The official said de Blasio was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. She has been released. The news was first reported by the New York Post. Read the full story here. Share this -







Fires burning in NYC There are multiple fires burning in Manhattan at this moment in the Union Square area and one in Midtown, city officials said. At Union Square, in lower Manhattan a vehicle has been torched and there’s a large crowd. At W. 41st Street and Sixth Avenue, there are reports of multiple arrests and a fire that started there. Share this -







Protests could accelerate spread of coronavirus, experts say Within the last few days, careful social distancing has been overturned by demonstrations against social injustice — as thousands of Americans congregate in cities across the country protesting the death of George Floyd. The large gatherings, infectious disease experts said, could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen. "It makes me cringe on a number of levels," said Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director for infection prevention at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's a setup for further spread of COVID," Passaretti added. "It's heartbreaking." Read the full story here. Share this -







Frozen water bottles thrown at Boston police A Boston Police department spokesperson says that largely peaceful protests have turned violent and officers have had frozen water bottles, bricks and rocks thrown at them in the last hour or so. Several BPD vehicles have been damaged, police say. Right now, the area of Downtown Crossing is where police are having the most confrontation with protestors and they are now asking peaceful protesters to go home. Protesters, bike-mounted police face off in Boston June 1, 2020 03:28 Share this -





