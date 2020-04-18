'National disaster' if Congress doesn't provide funding to states, N.J. gov. warns

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday warned of a "national disaster" if Congress fails to provide funding to states to help make up for dramatic falls in revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak and the costs that states have shouldered in fighting the pandemic.
A bipartisan group of governors has called on the federal government to provide states aid.
Murphy said he had a "concerning" conversation with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about a lack of "momentum right now in Congress to put a significant amount or any amount of money into direct state aid."
The governor warned that without federal funding, "We will have layoffs that will be historic" at the state, county and local levels of government.
"I don't know how many, but it is big, big numbers," he said. “We need both direct financial assistance to states from a bill passed by Congress and signed by the president, and we will need bonding flexibility in either case."
Phil McCausland
7m ago / 6:46 PM UTC
Florida man encases arms in concrete in protest of prison conditions during pandemic
A Florida man encased his arms in barrels full of concrete outside the governor's mansion in Tallahassee on Friday in protest of the state's continuing to hold prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tallahassee police arrested Jordan Mazurek, 28, around 10:30 a.m. after they cut him out of two 55-gallon drums of concrete that were connected by PVC pip.
Mazurek wore a surgical mask and sat between the two black drums painted in white letters — one said "stop the massacre," while the other read "free prisoners now" — in protest of the living conditions of those who remain imprisoned amid the pandemic.
More than 81,000 people in New Jersey have tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his daily news conference Saturday.
Murphy said in the last 24 hours more than 3,000 residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 81,420. The number of deaths in the state is 4,070.
"We will do everything in our power to stop the spread of this disease and lose fewer and fewer residents to it," Murphy said.
The governor said that over the past week the number of people in intensive and critical care has started to stabilize and he credited social distancing. He also said more people are being discharged from the hospital than entering.
Adela Suliman
1h ago / 5:30 PM UTC
Laboratory in Wuhan denies claims that the coronvarius originated there
A laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan has broken its silence to deny accusations that the novel coronavirus originated there.
Yuan Zhiming, vice director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, that this was a "conspiracy theory" designed to "confuse" people. He also denied the virus was manmade.
It is the first time anyone from the institute has spoken publicly.
Twenty-five nurses and physicians from the Cleveland Clinic welcomed at NY hospital
Minyvonne Burke
2h ago / 4:58 PM UTC
NJ woman who organized protest charged with violating stay-at-home orders
A New Jersey woman who organized a protest of Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was charged with violating that same order.
The protest took place on Friday outside the Statehouse and at other locations in Trenton, the state's Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in his daily briefing, calling it a "prohibited event."
The woman who organized the protest, Kim Pagan, was charged by New Jersey State Police with violating the governor's emergency orders, which prohibits all gatherings.
Nicole Acevedo
2h ago / 5:15 PM UTC
'No excuse now' on marriage with ceremonies by video, NY gov. says
New York officials said Saturday they will allow people to get marriage licenses remotely as the coronavirus pandemic continues and marriage bureaus are closed to the public.
Clerks will also have the authority to perform wedding ceremonies over video.
"Video marriage ceremonies, there's no excuse now when the question comes up for marriage," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "You can do it by Zoom."
Nicole Acevedo
2h ago / 4:50 PM UTC
New York Gov. Cuomo says COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 'but it's not over yet'
While the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations has declined in New York, the numbers are still high, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference Saturday.
Around 2,000 new coronavirus hospitalizations are still taking place in the state daily, suggesting "it's not over yet," according to Cuomo.
At least 540 New Yorkers died of coronavirus Friday, the lowest daily death rate the state has seen this week. The rate of infection has also gone down in part thanks to "what we have all done to flatten the curve," Cuomo said. With social distancing, the rate of infection has dropped to 0.9, meaning one person with COVID-19 infects about one other person.
Cuomo said that ramping up testing is crucial for reopening the state without increasing the rate of infection. Increasing New York's capacity to do more tests would also help "find people with the virus and trace their contacts," he said.
The governor called on the federal government "to oversee the supply chain" in order to help laboratories get what they need to increase testing. He also urged the federal government to improve their efforts to coordinate response efforts with states.
Cuomo insisted that he had no interest in partisan politics during this time, saying "I work so hard to distance myself from it."
“If you have partisan division splitting this nation now, it's going to make it worse,” he said.
Alexander Kacala
2h ago / 5:17 PM UTC
How to watch Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' concert
"One World: Together at Home," a concert event produced by Global Citizen and touted as one of the largest (virtual) gatherings of major artists and influencers since Live Aid in 1985, is being held in support of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, including front-line health care workers, and the World Health Organization.
The event — curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert — will air Saturday, April 18, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. ET on all NBC networks, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW and iHeartMedia channels.
A digital stream of “One World: Together At Home” will begin at 2 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, TIDAL, Yahoo, Apple platforms and Twitch.