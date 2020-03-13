National Guard mobilizes to help states The National Guard has mobilized to help state governments respond to COVID-19, according to the guard. On Friday, 400 Air and Army National Guard members in Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, Rhode Island and Washington were providing personnel to support governors' response to the virus, guard public affairs said in a statement. So far, most of that number was in New York. As other states request support, the numbers of National Guard members assigned to the response is likely to reach 1,000, officials said. Thirty-three states have declared emergencies in response to the spread of coronavirus. The National Guard response includes identifying and preparing its own facilities for use as isolation housing, and compiling state medical supplies, officials said. Share this -







Wyoming, Iowa parties reconsider their caucuses Wyoming Democrats are suspending the in-person portion of their April 4 caucus as well as their county conventions to prevent the spread of pandemic, state party chair Joe Barbuto announced in a statement Friday. Voters are instead encouraged to cast their caucus vote by mail. In Iowa, the parties are divided: state Democrats said they were postponing their March 21 county conventions, while Republicans said they would continue with theirs, scheduled for Saturday. "In the event IDPH modifies its guidance for public gatherings, we will make necessary changes," the state Republican Party said in a release, urging anyone who feels unwell to stay home.







Empty shelves in Virginia Empty shelves normally stocked with hand wipes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper at a Target store in Arlington, Va. on Friday. Win McNamee / Getty Images







Trump declares national emergency, authorizes waiving laws and regulations Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak March 13, 2020 01:54 President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to help the country combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus — a move he said will empower his administration to waive certain laws and regulations and will free up to $50 billion to help fight the pandemic. "To unleash the full power of the federal government … I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said in a nationally televised address from the White House Rose Garden. Trump said the action would "open up access" to up to $50 billion "for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease." He also said he was ordering every state to set up emergency operation centers to help stem the spread of the disease, and announced that he was empowering the secretary of Health and Human Services to waive certain laws and regulations to ensure the virus can be contained and patients treated. The president said that could allow for easier admission to nursing homes and end limits on the length of hospital stays and the number of beds available. He also said there were plans to allow "drive-through" virus tests. Read the full story here.







Dow tumbles, soars as President Trump declares a national emergency Wall Street tumbled and then soared Friday afternoon as President Donald Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency and implementing a series of "decisive" measures to address the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had surged by around 1,200 points earlier in the day, sank by around 500 points as the president addressed the nation from the White House Rose Garden, flanked by health officials and members of the coronavirus task force. The blue-chip index then soared to a gain of more than 1,000 points as key details of the White House response were revealed, including a close collaboration with companies such as Walmart, Target, and Google.







Missouri to declare state of emergency Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was expected to declare a state of emergency over coronavirus Friday. The governor has scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference to make the announcement. Missouri will become the 33rd state to declare an emergency over the virus. St. Louis County declared a state of emergency Friday. The declaration prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people, with the exception of schools and religious institutions.







Cities turn to a new model of coronavirus testing: Drive-throughs New York state opened its first drive-through coronavirus test site Friday in New Rochelle, the city that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said has the biggest cluster of coronavirus cases in the country. With 158 cases in Westchester County, many of them in New Rochelle, the city has become a hot spot not just for the outbreak but also for unique ways to track and minimize the spread of the virus. Earlier this week, Cuomo implemented a "containment zone" around a one-mile radius of the city as an emergency measure to limit movement in the area and shut down schools, houses of worship and other gathering places. Read more here.







Sen. Rick Scott calls for checking temperatures of students, those boarding mass transit Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is under self-quarantine for coronavirus after potential exposure, called on the federal government Friday to adopt several measures to combat the rise in cases, including screening students and would-be transit riders. Scott's plan includes checking the temperatures of those boarding mass transit and all students before school each day. Under his plan, if students have higher-than-normal temperatures, they would be required to stay home. Scott also proposed ramping up production of personal protective gear for health care workers, releasing an hourly public service announcement giving safety tips to Americans, and implementing a hotline for Americans to call to get information if they believe they are experiencing symptoms. Scott also recommended the federal government help to expand drive-up testing sites, and he introduced legislation Thursday that would reimburse states for the cost of setting up such mobile sites.






