NATO staffer in Brussels tests positive for COVID-19 A NATO staff member working at the Brussels headquarters has tested positive for coronavirus, the alliance said Monday. The staff member came back from a holiday in northern Italy, felt unwell at the end of last week and was tested after getting fever-like symptoms, according to a statement from NATO. "Within minutes of receiving the result, all the immediate work colleagues were informed," the statement added. The staff member, who wasn't named, is currently working from home, where they are in self-isolation. NATO said it has already taken preventative measures at its headquarters to reduce the risk of virus spread, including temporary suspension of travel for some staff and group visits to NATO headquarters in Brussels. Share this -







South Korea could be regarded as ‘a model case’ for COVID-19 containment: president Soldiers prepare to carry out quarantine works at an apartment complex, which is under cohort isolation after mass infection of coronavirus reported in Daegu, South Korea, Monday. Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters South Korea's president said Monday his nation could become "a model case" for dealing with the novel coronavirus if the number of new confirmed cases continued to decrease, but cautioned against being too optimistic about the progress being made. "The number of new coronavirus confirmed cases peaked to 916 on Feb. 28 and has since been steadily decreasing to 248 on [Sunday]. This trend must continue,” President Moon Jae-In said at a presidential staff meeting. “As the number of new cases continues to grow in many countries around the world, if we continue with a decrease in the curve, South Korea can be regarded as a model case for good practice for COVID-19 protection.” But Moon said small group infections are still occurring in areas including Daegu and North of Gyeongsang province. “The continued small-scale infections can mean that infections can occur on a larger scale as well,” he added. "We should not be relieved by the situation." South Korea reported 7,478 confirmed cases and 53 virus-related deaths Monday. U.S. student planned to study in South Korea. Coronavirus changed everything. March 9, 2020 01:34 Share this -







Iran sees a spike of nearly 600 new coronavirus cases Health officials in Iran reported nearly 600 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total to 7,161 as the country struggled to contain the outbreak. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said a total of 237 people have died from the virus since the epidemic began, with 43 new deaths reported Monday. Share this -







Dow set to open with a decline of 1,300 points as oil war adds to coronavirus stresses Wall Street is preparing for a bloodbath on Monday, after oil prices cratered by 30 percent overnight, pushing all three major averages to declines of around 5 percent and adding stress to an economy already feeling intense pressure from the coronavirus epidemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set to open down by 1,300 points on Monday morning, with trading on the S&P 500 halted overnight after hitting critical levels that triggered a "circuit-breaker," which prevents further losses. Investors took shelter in safe havens, pushing gold to a seven-year high and pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to an all-time historic low of 0.3 percent by early morning. Conditions worsened after the world's oil-producing countries failed to strike a deal at a meeting between cartel members in Vienna last week. The stalemate continued over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly planning to ramp up production on their own terms after the current deal expires at the end of the month. A broker at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday. Michael Probst / AP Share this -







7 Trinity College students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure Seven Trinity College students in Connecticut are in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure. The students at the Hartford, Connecticut, college are not displaying symptoms and their possible exposure did not occur on or near campus, Joe DiChristina, vice president of student affairs and dean of campus life, said in a statement on Sunday. They have left campus and the school said it is checking in regularly with the students who are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it added. "We ask for your assistance in not engaging in rumors or speculation, which may stigmatize individuals and spread fear and misinformation," DiChristina added. As of Sunday, there was one reported case of coronavirus in Connecticut. Share this -





