Courtney Kube
37m ago / 1:24 AM UTC
Navy officials recommend reinstatement for ship commander
Top U.S. Navy officials Friday recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, criticized by President Donald Trump for seeking help after a coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Roosevelt, be reinstated to the ship's command.
According to a U.S. defense official, a source familiar with the matter and a former defense official, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Acting Secretary of the Navy Jim McPherson both laid out a series of options to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Friday afternoon, including the recommendation that Crozier be reinstated.
Crozier was relieved of the aircraft carrier's command April 2 by Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned after he suggested Crozier was "stupid" for sounding the alarm without greater consideration for the security of his communication to brass.
Leticia Miranda
1h ago / 12:38 AM UTC
Private haven for wealthy received $2M from small business loan program
A housing association representing the richest zip code in America was approved to receive a $2 million emergency coronavirus relief loan from the Small Business Administration.
The Fisher Island Community Association, which manages the members-only private island off the Miami coast that can only be reached by helicopter or boat and once counted Oprah Winfrey as a member, was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan intended to help small businesses who had shuttered, laid off workers, or furloughed staff due to the viral outbreak.
Ana Tinsly, a spokesperson for public services union SEIU Florida, said earlier this week that she was not aware of any layoffs, according to The Miami Herald.
The $2 million loan comes as scrutiny mounts over the structure of the government's emergency program, which allowed many companies with strong cash flow to receive millions of dollars in forgivable loans while small businesses desperate for cash were shut out.
Diana Dasrath
2h ago / 12:24 AM UTC
Michael Avenatti leaves jail after quarantine
Attorney Michael Avenatti was released from jail Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, his lawyer said.
"In this case, the court recognized the grave danger to federal inmates, and took action," Dean Steward said in a statement. "We are grateful for the court's insight and fairness."
Avenatti, known for representing adult performer Stormy Daniels in her legal saga involving President Donald Trump, was convicted in February of trying to extort Nike. He was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan awaiting sentencing.
A judge said the release was temporary and that Avenatti must report back in 90 days. He was released at 11 a.m. after being quarantined behind bars for two weeks. Avenatti still faces legal troubles in California, where he is alleged to have defrauded clients.
Alicia Victoria Lozano and Reuters
2h ago / 12:16 AM UTC
Smithfield Foods sued over working conditions in Missouri, closes Illinois plant
Smithfield Foods Inc., the world's largest pork processor, announced Friday it is indefinitely closing an Illinois plant next week after a "small portion" of its 1,700 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees will be paid during the closure, the company said in a statement.
The Monmouth plant represents approximately 3 percent of U.S. fresh pork supplies, according to Smithfield, and also produces bacon.
The news comes one day after Smithfield was accused in a lawsuit of failing to adequately protect workers at a Missouri plant who have been forced to work "shoulder to shoulder" during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dareh Gregorian
2h ago / 12:07 AM UTC
Trump skips questions at briefing after disinfectant debacle
A day after he floated the idea of using disinfectants and light to treat COVID-19, President Donald Trump declined to take any questions at his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House.
The briefing — which can sometimes last about two hours — was over in just over 20 minutes, following remarks from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and FDA head Stephen Hahn. The two top government doctors charged with combating the crisis, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, did not attend.
On Thursday, Trump drew widespread criticism for suggesting light, heat and injecting disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus patients. Doctors called the idea dangerous and irresponsible, while state and local government agencies and disinfectant manufacturers warned the products should not be ingested or injected.
Trump tried walking back the comments earlier Friday, claiming his suggestions had been "sarcastic."
Michelle Acevedo
2h ago / 12:01 AM UTC
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 900,000
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 900,000 Friday, reaching 901,490, according to NBC News' count.
The latest figures also include 51,523 fatalities related to the virus.
New York continues to lead the nation in case numbers, with 271,590. It had 21,264 deaths, including 5,102 fatalities that were not tested but probable.
New Jersey reported 102,196 cases and 5,617 deaths. Massachusetts Friday added 4,946 cases and 196 deaths to its tally.
Gabe Gutierrez and Adam Reiss
2h ago / 11:48 PM UTC
Some traveling nurses helping in New York face uncertain future
Barbara Edwards had never been to New York City when she decided to drop everything and leave her two children behind in Florida to help.
"I'm in the job of saving lives,” she said. “That is my job -- and I felt like the lives were in New York City that needed to be saved."
She’s among thousands of medical workers who went to the nation’s coronavirus epicenter weeks ago. From across the country, they signed up for the front lines: Edwards from Lake Butler, Florida; Chris Meyers from Gilbert, Louisiana; Madeleine Chesney from Louisville, Kentucky; and Lashay Rhodes from Newton, Kansas. All four are working at Metropolitan Hospital Center in Manhattan but say they don’t know whether they’ll have jobs when they return home.
Variety
2h ago / 11:32 PM UTC
At one Oklahoma theater, plans to reopen with 'spaced seating'
A theater owner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, plans to reopen his venue in mid- or late May, with precautions, including "spaced seating," concession counters with plexiglass screens, and masks and gloves for employees.
"You would not have to have physical contact with anything in the theater, beside setting your posterior in the seat," said Clark Wiens, proprietor of Circle Cinema. He hasn't decided yet whether to require patrons to wear masks.
The rare reopening plans come at a time when major theater chains plan to stay closed at least until July. Some drive-ins, arguing people will be safe in their cars, are open.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that many businesses, including theaters, will be allowed to reopen May 1. After Bynum's announcement, Wiens said he consulted with his staff of about eight people to see if they were comfortable returning to work. "They are all gung-ho," he said.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
2h ago / 12:19 AM UTC
California launches free meal delivery service for at-risk seniors
California is launching a first-in-the-nation program that will pay restaurants to deliver free meals every day to people over the age of 65 who are experiencing poverty, have compromised immune systems or have been exposed to coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
The program, called Restaurants Deliver, will provide three meals a day to a high-risk population and eliminate the need for people to leave their houses. At the same time, the program will inject a much-needed lifeline to small businesses struggling under the state's stay-at-home directive, Newsom said.
"We want to get a lot of independent restaurants up and running again," he said, adding that an estimated 1.2 million California seniors live alone and are unable to cook their own meals.
The state, local governments and FEMA will split the cost, according to the governor's office.