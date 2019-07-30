NBA great Charles Barkley is in the CNN spin room
File this one under "things we didn't expect tonight."
Trump says he’ll be watching debate on Tuesday
President Donald Trump told CSPAN ahead of Tuesday night’s debate that he will be watching because he “would like to know who I’m going to be running against.”
During June’s Democratic primary debates, Trump tweeted midway through one with his analysis.
“BORING,” he wrote.
The cities most excited for the debate are Detroit and ... Helena, Montana?
Data from Google Trends shows that the host city of Detroit has the most search interest in tonight's debate.
But Helena, Montana, is a close second, perhaps owing to Steve Bullock, the state's governor and a presidential candidate who will be appearing on the debate stage for the first time.
After that, it's a steep drop off to Charlottesville, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Dead last of the 209 metro areas tracked by Google? Greenwood-Greenville, Mississippi.
The data from Google is based on people searching for "Democratic debate" in the past seven days. Check out the map below to explore what parts of the country are — and aren't — searching for the term.
Trump campaign cuts ad to air during Democratic debates
President Trump's campaign says it will air a new television ad on cable news during the second round Democratic presidential debates, arguing that Democrats are too liberal for the American electorate.
The ad begins with footage from the first round of debates in June, where candidates raised their hands to signify their government health-care plans would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.
It's the latest example of the president trying to paint Democrats as radicals, a strategy being amplified by GOP campaign arms and outside groups.
The spot will run on CNN, MSNBC and Fox on Tuesday and Wednesday, the two nights of the Democratic Party's latest presidential debates.
How the candidates are sharpening their attacks after the first debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden is done being gracious. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg wants to hit reset. Sen. Amy Klobuchar plans on leaning in to stand out. Sen. Cory Booker is banking on being himself. And Marianne Williamson — she’s sticking with love.
The 20 Democrats vying for the presidency have been prepping for their second bout by fine-tuning their messaging, sharpening their attacks and retooling their policy proposals. Here's how some of the candidates are preparing for this round.
Warren, Sanders expected to defend progressive agendas
A fundamental shift in the Democratic Party will be on display on the debate stage lineup tonight, as Warren and Sanders take center stage to argue for their sweeping progressive agendas.
But the debate could become a referendum on some of their proposals, such as free public college and "Medicare for All," that other candidates, like former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, have railed against as "socialism," advisers and strategists say.
Everything you need to know about the second Democratic debate
The second of a dozen Democratic primary debates, set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit, will feature a new face and old tensions that have simmered since the first official face-off between the candidates last month.
Here's what you need to know about tonight and tomorrow's debate, including key match-ups, what time and how to watch, and more.