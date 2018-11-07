NBC News: Blackburn beats Bredesen in Tennessee Senate race

Republican Marsha Blackburn has defeated Democrat Phil Bredesen in the Tennessee Senate race, NBC News projects.

With 42 percent of the vote in the state tallied, Blackburn, a Republican congresswoman representing a largely rural district, had 62.1 percent, while Bredesen, a former governor, had 36.7 percent.

Bredesen and Blackburn were vying to replace retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker and were close in recent polls.

Blackburn, throughout her campaign, had relied heavily on tying herself closely to President Donald Trump, who visited the state three times this fall to campaign for her.