NBC News: Cramer wins North Dakota Senate race, beating Heitkamp

A majority of voters today do not think President Donald Trump should be impeached, according to NBC News Exit Poll results. Fifty-four percent of voters say Congress should not impeach Trump, while 41 percent say Congress should do so.
But the idea of impeaching Trump finds strong support among Democrats. Among voters in today’s midterm elections, about eight in 10 Democrats say that Trump should be impeached and removed from office. A majority of independent voters are opposed to impeachment; not surprisingly, so are almost all Republicans.
NBC News projects that the Democratic Party will take control of the House of Representatives.
A party needs to control 218 seats in the House for a majority.
Some of the key House races that allowed NBC News to call Democratic control of the House included MN-3, CO-6, FL-27, NY-11, VA-2, TX-32, MI-11.
Republicans will hold the Senate after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rouke, NBC News projects — setting up a Congress divided.
Republican Roger Wicker has won re-election to the Senate in Mississippi, NBC News projects.
With 40 percent of the vote in the solidly red state tallied, Wicker had 59 percent and Democrat David Baria had 38.9 percent.
Wicker had been expected to easily win Tuesday night.
Democratic State Sen. Laura Kelly has won the Kansas gubernatorial race against Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach, NBC News projects.
Kelly defeated Kobach and independent Greg Orman on Tuesday in a race that was considered a toss-up by election watchers. Kobach had defeated Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary and had President Donald Trump's endorsement.
He was perhaps best known nationally for being the vice chairman of the Trump administration's election-fraud commission.
Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer has defeated Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the North Dakota Senate race, NBC News projects.
With 25 percent of the vote in the state tallied, Cramer, who serves as North Dakota's sole member of Congress, was beating Heitkamp 57.9 percent to 42.1 percent.
Cramer's win — which picks off a seat from the Democrats — boosts the GOP's chance of keeping control of the U.S. Senate.
Earlier this fall, Cramer and Heitkamp had been running a close race, but in recent weeks Cramer opened up a comfortable lead in the polls over his one-term opponent.
Despite months of being bombarded with political ads, phone calls and texts — and a constant drumbeat of political news coverage on television and social media — one out of six U.S. voters managed to hold off until this week to decide on their vote for Congress, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
Who waits this long? Late-deciding voters were particularly concentrated among those who don’t identify with the two major parties — they made up roughly four in ten of the voters who decided in the past week. By contrast, Democrats and Republicans were sure of their vote earlier, making up about three-quarters of those deciding on their vote for the House before the last week of the campaign.
Republicans maintained control of the Senate Tuesday as Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the highly watched race, NBC News projects.
With 79 percent of the vote tallied, Cruz was leading O'Rourke 51 percent to 48.4 percent.
Massachusetts voters have elected the first African-American woman to a U.S. House seat.
Ayanna Pressley, who was also the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council, was elected to the 7th Congressional District in Massachusetts.
Pressley did not have Republican challenger. She defeated Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano, a 10-term incumbent, in a high-profile Democratic primary in September.
Earlier Tuesday, Pressley tweeted her encouragement that people "vote for activist leaders who will work in and with community," adding: "Vote, because this is your democracy & your voice matters."