NBC News: Cramer wins North Dakota Senate race, beating Heitkamp

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer has defeated Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the North Dakota Senate race, NBC News projects.

With 25 percent of the vote in the state tallied, Cramer, who serves as North Dakota's sole member of Congress, was beating Heitkamp 57.9 percent to 42.1 percent.

Cramer's win — which picks off a seat from the Democrats — boosts the GOP's chance of keeping control of the U.S. Senate.

Earlier this fall, Cramer and Heitkamp had been running a close race, but in recent weeks Cramer opened up a comfortable lead in the polls over his one-term opponent.