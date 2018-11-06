NBC News Decision Desk: How we call the midterm races on election night

Millions of Americans cannot vote thanks to a felony conviction, but Floridians could give more than a million ex-felons their voting rights back if they approve a constitutional amendment at the polls today.

Florida’s Amendment 4 would automatically restore voting rights to more than a million ex-felons who have completed their sentences, allowing them to register to vote again immediately. Florida is one of four states that bans felons from voting permanently — unless they can get clemency from the state — and the law disproportionately affects minorities, who are convicted at higher rates.

A recent poll suggested Florida voters support the initiative, but the measure still faces a steep hurdle: It will need the support of at least 60 percent of voters to pass. Ex-felons convicted of murder or sex crimes are not eligible to have their rights restored by the initiative.