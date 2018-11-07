NBC News: Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becomes youngest woman ever elected to Congress

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won her race for New York's 14th Congressional District, NBC News projected, making her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, shocked the political world in June when she defeated incumbent and top-ranking Decmorat Rep. Joseph Crowley, the House Democratic Caucus chairman, in a huge upset the congressional primary.

The political newcomer easily defeated Republican challenger Anthony Pappas in the deep blue Queens and Bronx district. With 75 percent of the vote tallied, Ocasio-Cortez handily defeated Pappas, with 78.9 percent of the vote to his 13.1 percent.

The previous youngest woman to go to Congress was Republican Elise Stefanik, also from New York, who was elected to the House in 2014 at age 30.