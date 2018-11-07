NBC News: Democrat Laura Kelly wins Kansas gubernatorial race

Democratic State Sen. Laura Kelly has won the Kansas gubernatorial race against Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach, NBC News projects.

Kelly defeated Kobach and independent Greg Orman on Tuesday in a race that was considered a toss-up by election watchers. Kobach had defeated Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary and had President Donald Trump's endorsement.

He was perhaps best known nationally for being the vice chairman of the Trump administration's election-fraud commission.