Feedback

NBC News: Democrat Pritzker wins Illinois governorship; Republican Hogan re-elected governor in Maryland

Billionaire hotelier J.B. Pritzker has been elected governor of Illinois, NBC News projects, defeating Republican governor Bruce Rauner. 

In addition, Maryland voters re-elected Gov. Larry Hogan, a popular Republican, NBC News projects. He beat Ben Jealous, the former president and CEO of the NAACP who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in his primary bid against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Watch full election night results as they come in at NBC News

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from 2018 Midterms

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll: Most first-time midterm voters are Democrats or independents

One out of every six voters nationwide casting ballots in 2018 said that they were voting in a midterm election for the first time, according to results from today’s NBC News Exit Poll. Among this group of voters new to midterm elections, Democrats and independents far outnumbered Republicans, who made up just a quarter of those who said they’d never voted in a midterm election before. 

This is in part because Democrats tend to be younger and thus more likely to be new voters, while independents tend to be less frequent voters and thus less likely to have voted previously in a midterm election.

Tim Fitzsimons
Tim Fitzsimons

Empire State Building is lit in red, white, and blue for #ElectionDay

Jason Abbruzzese

Journalists across the nation dive into election night spreads

We'd like to give a special shoutout to Byron Tau of The Wall Street Journal, who is tracking what newsrooms across the U.S. are feeding their journalists.

It is an exhaustive list that is still being reported out, but the snapshot is of carbs, saturated fat and salt. 

Brandy Zadrozny

Misinformation spreads about ICE and Black Panthers at polling locations

It wouldn’t be Election Day without an allegation that members of the New Black Panther Party were intimidating voters at the polls.

This year’s allegations come by way of the Georgia governor race, in a closely watched contest between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.

Posts on Twitter and Facebook — some with thousands of engagements — have alleged Abrams-supporting, armed Black Panthers have been walking through polling places in Georgia and threatening voters. There is no evidence for such a claim, but the misinformation stems from a report published in Breitbart over the weekend that went viral, attracting 95,000 engagements, according to social analytics tool BuzzSumo.

Kemp linked to Breitbart's article in a tweet from his official account on Sunday. That report took photos from the Georgia New Black Panther Party’s Facebook page which showed a few of the armed men posing with Stacey Abrams’ signs on the streets of Atlanta.

The fear-baiting is reminiscent of Election Day 2008 in which two members of the New Black Panther Party, one carrying a nightstick, were recorded standing outside a Philadelphia polling place. That video became the subject over nearly 100 Fox News segments and two Department of Justice investigations.

Facebook has also squashed rumors on its platform that U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents would be patrolling polling places, checking IDs, and making arrests of undocumented immigrants attempting to vote.

ICE dispelled such rumors last month, tweeting that the agency “does not patrol or conduct enforcement operations at polling locations. Any flyers or advertisements claiming otherwise are false,” ICE wrote on Twitter.

Propublica described the ICE rumors as another recurring piece of disinformation, that “cropped up intermittently over the past two years.

A Facebook spokesman told NBC News that Facebook that the War Room had been monitoring post, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and state elections directors. As part of that effort, Facebook had taken down multiple posts that falsely claimed ICE was patrolling polling places. They also took down “several” posts aimed at voter suppression including posts that urged voters to head to polls on non election days.

 

Tim Fitzsimons
Tim Fitzsimons

NBC News: Democrat Pritzker wins Illinois governorship; Republican Hogan re-elected governor in Maryland

Billionaire hotelier J.B. Pritzker has been elected governor of Illinois, NBC News projects, defeating Republican governor Bruce Rauner. 

In addition, Maryland voters re-elected Gov. Larry Hogan, a popular Republican, NBC News projects. He beat Ben Jealous, the former president and CEO of the NAACP who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in his primary bid against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Watch full election night results as they come in at NBC News

Adam Edelman

Menendez wins New Jersey Senate race, NBC News projects

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez has won re-election, beating GOP challenger Bob Hugin, NBC News projects.

Menendez and Hugin, a Marine Corps veteran and the former chief of a biopharmaceutical behemoth who spent millions of his own money pummeling his opponent with negative ads, had been locked in a neck-and-neck race in recent days.

Adam Edelman

NBC News: Ohio gubernatorial race too close to call

The governor's race in Ohio is too close to call, according to NBC News.

With 31 percent of the vote tallied, Democrat Richard Cordray was leading Republican Mike DeWine 50.9 percent to 46.7 percent.

Polls in Ohio closed at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

NBC News
NBC News

WATCH: Majority of voters favor stricter gun control ahead of midterm elections

Hallie Jackson
Hallie Jackson

Trump closely watching results come in — especially Florida, Indiana, Missouri and Arizona races

President Donald Trump is watching the early election returns roll in like the rest of us.

Which races are the president watching most closely? Not just Florida — where Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis are running neck and neck in the gubernatorial race and where Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott are running neck and neck in the Senate race — but the Senate races in Indiana (which is of high interest to allies) and Missouri, along with Arizona, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.

At the residence, lots of GOP movers and shakers are gathering for the president’s election night reception. That includes Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, among other high-profile donors. Other invitees include 2020-focused friends like Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll: Most voters support stricter gun control measures

Most voters in today's midterm election — 60 percent — support stricter gun control policies, according to early results from the the NBC News Exit Poll. This includes 42 percent of gun owners in addition to 76 percent of those who do not own a gun. 

Gun policy trails other issues as the top concern for midterm voters, the poll found. Just one in 10 voters named it as the most important issue facing the country, according to early results. These voters, though, are proving to be a key voting bloc for Democrats in this year’s House contests. More than seven in 10 voters who put gun policy at the top of their issue list voted for the Democrat today in the House race in their district. Just 28 percent voted for the Republican.

advertisement