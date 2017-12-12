Early exit poll: Voters love their candidates

According to early exit polls, 65 percent of Alabama voters said they strongly favor their candidate for U.S. Senate today. One in five said they like their candidate, but with reservations, and 12 percent said their vote was motivated by dislike of the other candidate.

Jones voters overwhelmingly said they voted for him because they strongly favor him. Eleven percent of Jones voters said they like him with reservations, and 9 percent said they voted for him because they dislike the other candidate.

Moore voters were more split — 54 percent said they strongly favor him and 31 percent said they like him, but with reservations. Just over one in ten Moore voters said they were motivated to vote for him because they dislike the other candidate.