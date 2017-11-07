Early Exit Polls: Trump Not a Factor in Governor Races

One of the key questions about today’s gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey is whether or not these races are a referendum on President Donald Trump. Of course, he is not on the ballot today and we do not know yet which candidates have won or lost.

But we asked voters if one reason for their vote for today was to express support for or opposition to the president. According to early NBC News exit poll results, just under half of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. In New Jersey, 57 percent said that Trump wasn’t a factor.

So while many politicians reading tea leaves might want to see the trends of future elections based on this one, the voters so far tell us that this election is about what is going on in Virginia and New Jersey, not how they feel about the president.