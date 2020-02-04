NBC News Entrance Poll: Iowa Democrats like 'Medicare for All' — especially Sanders and Warren supporters Nearly 6 in 10 participants in the Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses favor replacing private health insurance with a single government plan, the key provision of the “Medicare for All" proposal, according to results from Monday's NBC News Entrance Poll. The poll found that Medicare for All is especially popular among supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Nine in 10 Sanders supporters favor the plan, as do 8 in 10 Warren supporters. But Medicare for All is liked much less by supporters of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden. Share this -







Iowa Democrats give more info on delays, say turnout matches 2016 Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement, "The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016." Share this -







How coin tosses — yes, really — are used in Iowa's caucuses DES MOINES, Iowa — A handful of coin flips have been used to help determine outcomes of tied results in a few Iowa caucus precincts Monday night, according to reports. Iowa Democratic Party rules dictate that in some circumstances if, "two or more preference groups are tied...a coin toss shall determine which group" has to disband or get another delegate. A coin toss is used in a few cases, including to determine which candidate gets an extra delegate if two or more candidates' supporters are tied at the margins. In cases where two or more groups are tied for the lowest number of supporters in the caucus room and both are at risk of being forced to disband, a coin toss can determine which group of supporters has to go elsewhere. There were 13 coin tosses statewide in 2016 — seven of which went for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and six of which went for Hillary Clinton, according to the Iowa Democratic Party. Those coin flips were highly controversial, with Sanders supporters claiming they tipped the race towards Clinton, even though it was later determined that more went for him than Clinton. Buttigieg and Warren tie. Coin toss about to happen pic.twitter.com/fJVqDDN5pS — John Pemble (@johnpemble) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Iowa Democratic caucus race too early to call, according to NBC News DES MOINES, Iowa — Early entrance polls show four leading candidates vying for first place on Monday night in Iowa's Democratic caucuses, with final results remaining unclear after a delay in their release. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were all contesting for the lead, according to an NBC News entrance poll. Results were much slower than expected, with no data being released by 10:15 p.m. ET. The Iowa Democratic Party, which runs the caucuses, says it is taking quality control steps out of an abundance of caution. By this time in 2016, well over 50 percent of the results were in. The party is, for the first time, releasing three separate numbers from the caucuses — at the beginning of the caucus, at the end and how many delegates that translates to — which has added to the complexity of the process. Support for each candidate will likely change inside each precinct throughout the caucus process, which is very different from traditional voting. Read more. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders, Buttigieg lead among first-time Democratic caucusgoers Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are the favorites of Iowans attending a Democratic presidential caucus for the first time Monday night, according to the NBC News Entrance Poll. Three in 10 of these first-timers said they support Sanders; about a quarter said their top choice is Buttigieg. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden trail behind. Just about a third of those caucusing this year are first-timers, a dip from previous years, the NBC News Entrance Poll found. Share this -







An inside look at how caucusgoers lobby undecided voters Big cheers in the room as one woman declares she’s undecided. I think this might actually be my most exciting day covering politics. #Alkeny12 #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/6JUgAiS9AH — Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) February 4, 2020 Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Late deciders in Iowa support Biden, Buttigieg More than 1 in 10 Iowa Democratic caucusgoers waited until Monday to decide who to support this year, NBC News Entrance Poll data show. The top choices among these late deciders: former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They each drew support from at least 1 in 5 of these caucusgoers. Additional entrance poll data show that these late deciders were particularly concerned about choosing a candidate who can win back the White House in November: Most (70 percent) said that nominating a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump was more important than choosing a candidate they agree with on key issues. Share this -





