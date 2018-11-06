NBC News Exit Poll: 1 in 4 Latino voters say they cast a midterm ballot for the first time in 2018

One out of every four Latino voters today said that they had never voted in a midterm election before, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. The share of first-time midterm voters was nearly one in five among African American voters and one in 10 among white voters.

In addition, a majority of voters under 30 — a group whose participation in elections generally lags behind that of other age groups — said that they voted in a midterm election for the first time this year.