NBC News Exit Poll: 1 in 6 voters waited until this week to decide their vote for Congress

Despite months of being bombarded with political ads, phone calls and texts — and a constant drumbeat of political news coverage on television and social media — one out of six U.S. voters managed to hold off until this week to decide on their vote for Congress, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.

Who waits this long? Late-deciding voters were particularly concentrated among those who don’t identify with the two major parties — they made up roughly four in ten of the voters who decided in the past week. By contrast, Democrats and Republicans were sure of their vote earlier, making up about three-quarters of those deciding on their vote for the House before the last week of the campaign.