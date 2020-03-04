NBC News Exit Poll: Across Super Tuesday States, Sanders fared better among men Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has fallen behind in the race for delegates in the Democratic primary, fared better Tuesday among male voters, according to an NBC News Exit Poll. Thirty-seven percent of men backed Sanders Tuesday compared to 30 percent who voted for former Vice President Joe Biden. Twenty-eight percent of women, meanwhile, backed Sanders while 35 percent supported Biden. Women voters supported Warren and Biden at higher rates than men. The gender gap was wider among more liberal voters, with 45 percent of liberal men backing Sanders compared to 23 percent for Biden. Liberal women, meanwhile, split at higher rates for Biden and Warren. And there was a similar gap among younger primary voters with 59 percent of men under age 45 supporting Sanders and 48 percent of women in that age group backing him. Share this -







Biden still leads in delegate count, California and Maine too close to call As of 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, Joe Biden was projected to win nine Super Tuesday primary contests, including Texas, while several races remained still too close to call. Biden has picked up 56 delegates in the Lone Star State and Sanders has received 47 delegates, though it could take at least several days to fully distribute the delegates to the candidates. California still remained too close to call, according to NBC News projections, where 415 delegates are at stake. Sanders, however, was leading Biden 33.1 percent to 24.2 percent with 51 percent of the vote in. Maine's primary is also too close to call, though Biden was leading Sanders by the slightest margin, 33.9 percent to 32.9 percent. In total, Biden's delegate count has surged to 453 so far and Sanders has received 373. Share this -







Trump: Warren 'selfish' for staying in race, says she 'hurts Bernie badly' President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday morning that Sen. Elizabeth Warren hurt Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Massachusetts primary Tuesday night, which allowed former Vice President Joe Biden to prevail in the state. The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020 In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that it's "so selfish" for Warren to remain in the Democratic race. So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020 As of 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, Warren has secured 39 delegates, according to the NBC News delegate count, compared to 453 for Biden and 373 for Sanders. Share this -







Biden scores major delegate haul on Super Tuesday, NBC News projects LOS ANGELES — Joe Biden's stunning sweep of most Super Tuesday states has rocketed him to the lead in the all-important delegate count over Bernie Sanders, according to NBC News projections based on early results. The total delegate haul is yet to be determined, since many states have yet to fully report their results. That includes California, the biggest state in the contest with 415 delegates, where Bernie Sanders is leading with just over a third of the vote counted. As of 2 a.m. ET Wednesday, NBC News projects Biden gained 342 on Super Tuesday, bringing his delegate total to 395. Sanders, meanwhile, so far won 245 delegates and is now at 305. Elizabeth Warren has gained only 13 delegates so far, giving her a total of 21. Those totals will rise as more votes are counted. Read more here. Share this -







Super Tuesday's silver lining for Trump: The Democratic race is far from over Heading into the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests, President Donald Trump professed nonchalance about the outcome. "I don't care who wins," he told reporters at the White House, downplaying the impact of results that could affect his re-election fortunes. The hours that followed did bring bad news for the president: a leading potential competitor, Joe Biden, proved his strength Tuesday night among key groups of voters needed to win the general election, with the former vice president claiming solid support from black and suburban voters. But the night also delivered some good news for him and his team: the reality that the Democratic contest appears far from over, with Bernie Sanders' progressive wing showing no signs of coalescing behind the establishment pick — meaning weeks, if not months, of potential party infighting. Trump’s advisers have long said their best-case scenario wasn’t one particular candidate emerging, but rather a drawn-out Democratic nominating process that would divide the party. With Sanders and Biden now in a clear two-man race, that scenario seemed likely. Read more here. Share this -







Precinct changes might explain long lines to vote in Los Angeles, Texas There's a common link between the long lines in Los Angeles and Harris County, Texas: Both switched from a "precinct-based" system to a one-stop "vote center" model, Eddie Perez, global director of technology development at the OSET Institute, a nonprofit that conducts election technology research, told NBC News. Vote centers let voters vote anywhere. They can vote on their lunch breaks. They're supposed to increase voter turnout. There's no hurdle by getting your location wrong or not knowing where to vote. They're also popular in Texas. Over 50 counties use them, known there as "countywide polling places." They also allow administrators to close polling locations and consolidate at these voting supercenters. But with the supercenters, it's easy for officials to misjudge how many vote centers are needed or put them in the wrong place or overestimate how much early voting you get. You could end up with taxed resources and long lines, which may have been what happened tonight. "We attribute the lines to an unusually high and enthusiastic turnout at several locations due to the national platform," Roxanne Werner, communications and voter outreach director for the Harris County clerk's office, wrote NBC News in an email. She noted that the county experienced more in-person votes than during the early voting period. "Vote Centers allowed people who would have headed to an already busy voting location alternative options," Werner wrote. Share this -





