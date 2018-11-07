NBC News Exit Poll: A clear divide between white veterans and veterans of color in midterm vote

Veterans of America’s armed services have registered relatively strong support for Republican candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. More than half of all veterans voted for the GOP candidate in their House districts, compared to just four in 10 voters who are not veterans. Veterans made up 13 percent of those casting ballots in 2018.

Today’s results are consistent with the 2016 presidential race, when 60 percent of veterans voted for Republican Donald Trump. But there is a clear divide between white veterans and veterans of color. While about two-thirds of white veterans voted for the Republican ticket for House, nearly the exact opposite is true for veterans of color: About two-thirds of these veterans supported the Democratic candidate.