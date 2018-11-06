NBC News Exit Poll Desk: About half of voters think Trump immigration policies are too tough

Midterm election voters today are divided on President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Roughly half of voters so far in the NBC News Exit Poll see Trump’s immigration policies as either about right (32 percent) or not tough enough (16 percent). The other half of voters (48 percent) say the policies are too tough.

A majority of Republican voters say Trump’s policies are either about right (61 percent) or not tough enough (28 percent). By contrast, about eight in 10 Democrats think the policies are too tough, and about half of independents say the same.

Women are more inclined than men to consider Trump’s immigration policies too tough, 55 percent to 41 percent.