NBC News Exit Poll: For first time since 2008, independent voters break for the Democrats

Should the Democratic Party capture the House of Representatives in today’s midterm elections, they’ll have independent voters to thank, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. By more than a 10-point margin, voters who reject party labels and describe themselves as either independent or "something else" reported casting their votes for House Democrats over Republicans. Independent voters made up three in 10 voters casting ballots in today’s midterm elections.

The shift represents a substantial swing to the Democrats compared to the recent past: Exit polls from previous years show that independent voters have supported GOP presidential and Congressional candidates in every national election since 2010. The last time Democrats won the support of independents at the national level was when the party’s ticket was first headlined by Barack Obama, who captured a majority of the group’s vote in his successful first bid for the presidency in 2008.