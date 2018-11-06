NBC News Exit Poll: There is a gender gap among voters over Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation

Voters in today's midterm election are more likely to oppose the U.S. Senate’s decision to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court than they are to support it, according to early NBC News Exit Poll results. Forty-eight percent of voters said they oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation, while 43 percent support it.

Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings became embroiled in multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him, accusations he denied.

Women voters oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation by a 16-point margin (53 percent to 37 percent) while men support his confirmation by a 6-point margin (50 percent to 44 percent), the NBC News Exit Poll found.