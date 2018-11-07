NBC News Exit Poll in Georgia: Black voters worried that people will be prevented from voting

As voters in Georgia faced long lines and, in some cases, issues with voting machines, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll found that about half of voters were concerned that people who should be able to vote would be prevented from doing so. Fifty-one percent of voters expressed that concern, while 41 percent of voters said they were more concerned that people who should not be able to vote would cast ballots.

Among black voters in Georgia, 73 percent were concerned that people who should be able to vote would be prevented from doing so. Just over half of white voters, 54 percent, were more concerned that people who weren't qualified to vote would cast ballots.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, concerns were raised in Georgia about whether early votes were being counted correctly. There were also complaints about stringent voter identification requirements.