NBC News Exit Poll: LGBT voters are 7 percent of New Hampshire primary voters The NBC News Exit Poll found that 7 percent of New Hampshire primary voters are members of the LGBT community. For comparison, in the nationwide 2018 midterm elections, 6 percent of the electorate was LGBTQ and 82 percent of them voted for Democrats, according to a NBC News exit poll at that time. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer voters are a significant bloc of potential support for any Democratic political hopeful since nearly 9 million are registered to vote, according to an October study from UCLA's Williams Institute. According to the Movement Advancement Project, Nevada, which hosts its caucuses on Feb. 22, has the second-highest state per-capita rate of LGBTQ residents at 5.5 percent. Just six other states — California, Oregon, Washington, New York, Massachusetts and Vermont — all have greater than 5 percent LGBTQ population. And all of those states have yet to vote.







NBC News Exit Poll: Recent debate was a major factor in support for Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Sanders Half of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters waited until the final days of the campaign to settle on a candidate, and last Friday night's debate played a major role in helping many of them come to their decision, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Fifteen percent of Democratic primary voters said the debate was the most important factor in their vote, and another 34 percent said it was among several important factors. Among those who decided in the last few days, 28 percent picked Pete Buttigieg, 23 percent chose Amy Klobuchar and 16 percent voted for Bernie Sanders. Klobuchar seemed to get a particular bump from her debate performance. Among those who said that the debate was an important factor in their final decision, the breakdown was 30 percent for Klobuchar, 22 percent for Buttigieg and 20 percent Sanders.







NBC News Exit Poll: Sanders leads among voters who care more about issues than beating Trump Bernie Sanders is the clear favorite among New Hampshire Democratic primary voters who are prioritizing a candidate with whom they agree on major issues, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. But among the majority who care more about beating President Donald Trump than nominating a candidate who matches their views, the vote is split more evenly among Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Sanders. As polls closed, NBC News characterized the race as too early to call, with these three candidates vying for first place and Sanders leading. Roughly 6 in 10 New Hampshire Democrats prioritize nominating a candidate who can beat Donald Trump; among these voters, Buttigieg leads, followed by Klobuchar and Sanders. About a third of Granite State Democrats prefer a candidate who shares their views on major issues. Support for Sanders is strongest among this group, followed by Buttigieg and Klobuchar.







Andrew Yang drops out of presidential race Andrew Yang, a New York businessman whose unusual presidential campaign rose to prominence with a plan to give Americans $1,000 a month, is dropping out of the Democratic race. Initially seen as a longshot candidate, Yang used a savvy social media strategy to garner legions of devoted followers who referred to themselves as the "Yang Gang." A lawyer turned entrepreneur and author of a book called "The War on Normal People," Yang appealed to voters by warning of the ills of technology— including automation and artificial intelligence. Yang's plan for a universal basic income— the $1,000 a month check that he dubbed the "Freedom Dividend"— served as a bedrock for his larger vision for fixing a society deeply sickened by capitalism. "Democrats still have not asked themselves the hard questions as to how Donald Trump won in 2016," Yang said in December. The party is acting like "Trump is the cause of all our problems. He's a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease." Read more about Yang's rise and fall here.







Paul Ryan says he thinks Biden could beat Trump, but unlikely to win nomination Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that of the Democratic presidential candidates, he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden would have the best chance to beat President Donald Trump in November, but the Wisconsin Republican predicted Biden would lose the nomination fight to a progressive candidate, CNBC's Natasha Turak reported Tuesday. "I'd say he's probably the most likely one to have a chance at beating Donald Trump, but I don't see Joe getting the nomination, I just don't see him getting there. I think it's going be one of these progressives, which I think will be much easier to beat," Ryan told CNBC at the annual Milken Conference in Abu Dhabi. The former Wisconsin congressman and vice-presidential candidate said the eventual nominee would have to battle with Trump over the key states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and "I think Joe is probably the hardest to beat, because it's going to come down to the suburban (voter), it's going to be the suburbanite that'll basically be the difference-maker." Those voters, whom he described as typically right-leaning, white collar workers and first-generation Republicans, "like Trump the idea, they like Trump the disruption — they don't necessarily like the personality and the noise and the tweets that come with it," Ryan told CNBC. "So they'll be tempted to vote for what they think is a safe moderate — and I think Joe Biden, it's all relative, will fall into that category, and is the likeliest to be able to win that voter," but only if he were able to win the nomination, Ryan said.







NBC News Exit Poll: Most New Hampshire Democrats say nominee's gender doesn't matter in race against Trump When asked whether a female Democratic presidential nominee would be a plus or a minus in the general election battle against President Donald Trump, most New Hampshire primary voters say it doesn't matter either way. According to the NBC News Exit Poll, 58 percent of Democratic voters said nominating a woman would make no difference in the party's effort to defeat Trump. Among the remainder, though, more say a female nominee would have a harder time, rather than an easier time, beating Trump. Women voters (34 percent) are more likely than men (26 percent) to believe that nominating a woman would actually make it harder for the Democrat to win in November.







NBC News Exit Poll: Young New Hampshire Democrats support 'Medicare for All,' free public college The youngest generation of Democratic Party voters is staking out strongly progressive positions on a wide range of issues — including health care, education and guns — according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll in Tuesday's New Hampshire presidential primary. Democratic voters ages 18 to 29 resoundingly embrace the idea of making tuition free at public colleges and universities. They strongly agree that stricter gun control laws would reduce gun violence in the U.S. And they express solid support for the "Medicare for All" proposal to replace private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. Nearly a third of young Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire describe themselves as "very liberal."







NBC News Exit Poll: Lower-income N.H. Democrats strongly favor 'Medicare for All'; wealthier Democrats are split Voters in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary generally like the idea of "Medicare for All," but opinions differ along the lines of income, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. The idea of establishing a single government-run health plan runs strong among those with annual family incomes of less than $50,000: 70 percent favor it. But support for the plan slips sharply among Democrats higher up the income ladder. Among those making more than $100,000 per year, opinion on Medicare for All is split, with 47 percent in favor and 49 percent opposed.







NBC News Exit Poll: New Hampshire Democrats disagree on whether some candidates are 'too liberal' New Hampshire Democratic primary voters find some candidates too liberal and others not liberal enough, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. The poll found that half of those voting in New Hampshire Tuesday felt that Bernie Sanders is too liberal, and 4 in 10 say the same about Elizabeth Warren. On the other side of the ideological spectrum, 4 in 10 say Joe Biden's issue positions are not liberal enough, and 2 in 10 say the same about Pete Buttigieg. In terms of the candidate who seems to be most in line with voters ideologically, Buttigieg comes out on top — 67 percent say his positions on the issues are about right. Less than half say the same for Biden, Warren or Sanders.






