NBC News Exit Poll: Most Washington primary voters are concerned with the coronavirus outbreak The NBC News Exit Poll finds the vast majority of Democratic primary voters in Washington are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak. This includes 38 percent who are very concerned and 44 percent who are somewhat concerned. Voters age 45 and over (46 percent) are more likely than those under 45 years old (20 percent) to be very concerned about coronavirus. The exit poll also asked Washington primary voters which candidate they would trust most to handle a major crisis. Among those who trust Joe Biden more, 46 percent are very concerned about the outbreak. Among those who trust Bernie Sanders more, just 26 percent are very concerned. According to the CDC, Washington state has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation. It is not clear what impact the outbreak has had on turnout since the Washington primary election is conducted almost entirely by mail.







Sanders, Biden cancel rallies because of coronavirus fears Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled campaign rallies planned for Tuesday night in Cleveland due to concerns about the coronavirus, a first on the 2020 presidential campaign trail as concerns about the outbreak mount. "Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight's rally in Cleveland," Sanders' campaign communications director Mike Casca said in a statement. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak." Casca added that the Vermont senator "would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight" and said, "all future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis." Hand sanitizers, elbow bumps in lieu of handshakes, and shorter rope lines have already quickly become the new reality of campaigning in the time of the coronavirus. A debate scheduled for Sunday in Phoenix between Sanders and Biden is currently scheduled to proceed, but the Democratic National Committee and CNN, which is hosting the debate, have said they are in contact with local officials and will follow their guidance.







NBC News Exit Poll: Compared to 2016, Mississippi Democratic primary electorate looks whiter, older According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll, the Mississippi Democratic primary electorate skews slightly older and whiter than it did in 2016. In today's primary race, white voters make up roughly 3 in 10 of those casting ballots in the Mississippi contest. This compares with just a quarter who were white in the Clinton versus Sanders matchup four years ago. In 2016, Sanders did slightly better among white voters than he did among blacks. Today's primary electorate also looks considerably older than it did four years ago: In 2016, 4 in 10 were younger than 45 years of age, while a majority were older 45. Today, early exit poll results show that young voters make up just a quarter of the electorate. Sanders will also look to shore up support among the state's ideologically liberal voters. In the Super Tuesday contests, Sanders held his own among the South's very liberal voters, faring much better among this group than moderate and conservative-leaning Democrats. The ideological complexion of today's electorate looks fairly similar to 2016: similar shares call themselves very liberal on political matters, but a slightly higher share call themselves moderate or conservative compared with four years ago.







ANALYSIS: Biden's tough talk a new tack for Democrats President Donald Trump turned insulting big-name rivals and celebrities into a form of modern political art. His top Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, has refined it into a post-modern name-calling style exhibited in limited fashion to voters who confront him with cheap shots. "Don't be such a horse's ass," Biden scolded a worker at an auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday as Michigan voters went to the polls. The worker had falsely asserted that Biden wants to "end our Second Amendment right" to own guns. Biden, the author of a decadelong 1994 ban on certain semi-automatic weapons, has proposed new gun control measures but not a repeal of the Second Amendment — which as president he would have no formal role in adopting. But the heated exchange, in which Biden threatened to slap the man and said he was "full of s—," was just the latest example of a tough-talk tactic the former vice president has deployed repeatedly to push back on critics on the campaign trail. While allies of Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders say the aggressive approach will backfire politically, many Democrats and some anti-Trump Republicans like the unusually muscular response. Read the full analysis here.







NBC News Exit Poll: Primary voters prioritize beating Trump but levels differ by preferred candidate Democratic primary voters continue to say nominating a candidate who can beat Donald Trump was a more important factor in their votes than supporting someone who agrees with them on major issues, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Across Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington, 61 percent said they prioritized beating Trump and 36 percent said they prioritized issues, the NBC News Exit Poll found. This is nearly identical to exit poll results from prior contests, which showed 63 percent prioritized defeating Trump while 34 percent preferred issue alignment. Among supporters of Biden in today's primaries, 71 percent prioritized defeating Trump, which is identical to the views of his supporters in earlier contests. Among Bernie Sanders voters, only 46 percent prioritized beating Trump, which is down slightly from prior contests. The number of Democratic primary voters today who prioritized beating the incumbent ranged from 69 percent in Washington, to 59 percent in Missouri, 57 percent in Michigan and 53 percent in Mississippi.







Check out anonymous voter confessions from tonight's primary states Election Confessions from Mississippi and Michigan ahead of tonight's primary elections https://t.co/GdkOZA5Ui4 pic.twitter.com/t6KiQtOEh0 — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) March 10, 2020







NBC News Exit Poll: Mississippi has highest share of black voters in Democratic contests so far As Sanders and Biden square off in Mississippi tonight, the electorate is shaping to be one of the most racially diverse of the Democratic contests so far. According to early NBC News Exit Polls, black voters make up roughly two-thirds of those casting ballots in the Mississippi primary — higher than the share of black voters in South Carolina, Alabama and Virginia. Biden picked up considerable momentum in the 2020 primary race after a landslide victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary, which came thanks to a resounding surge of support from the state's sizable African American electorate. He was also favored heavily among black voters in the South in Super Tuesday's primaries: 65 percent of black voters in South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee cast votes for the former vice president. Smaller shares favored Sanders (16 percent) or Bloomberg (9 percent).







Man intentionally crashes car into St. Louis polling station, police say A man intentionally backed his car into a St. Louis polling station on Tuesday and then started throwing liquid on voting machines, police said. Arlice Thompson, a 60-year-old St. Louis resident and poll worker, told NBC News she was helping a voter check in around 9:30 a.m. CT at Friendly Temple Missionary Church when "we heard this loud boom." "We thought something had exploded outside the building," she said. A polling station at Friendly Temple Missionary Church in St. Louis, Mo. was forced to move after a man intentionally crashed his vehicle into the building. Arlice Thompson She said a man in his sixties had crashed his car into the side of the church and walked inside yelling obscenities. He then poured an unknown liquid from a gallon milk jug onto the floor and voting machines and started throwing chairs and tables around as witnesses called police. The man was taken in custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There were no injuries. Click here for the full story.







NBC News Exit Poll: Enthusiasm for Biden and Sanders as eventual nominee differs by state Four in 10 primary voters in Missouri, Michigan and Washington would be satisfied if either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders ended up as the Democratic nominee for president, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Polls in those states. Among those who would only be happy with one of these outcomes, 1 in 3 would be satisfied with Biden as the party standard bearer and 1 in 5 would be satisfied only if it was Sanders. Levels of enthusiasm for each candidate are different across the states. In Missouri, more primary voters say they would be enthusiastic with Biden (45 percent) as the nominee than say the same about Sanders (31 percent). The reverse is true in Michigan with 38 percent enthusiastic about nominating Sanders and 32 percent saying the same about Biden. This result is evenly divided in Washington at 35 enthusiastic about Biden as the nominee and 35 percent enthusiastic if it is Sanders.






