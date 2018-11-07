NBC News Exit Poll in North Dakota: Voters seeking shared view of government pick Cramer over Heitkamp

Republican challenger Rep. Kevin Cramer is projected to beat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, a reliably red state that President Donald Trump won by 36 points in 2016.

The NBC News Exit Poll in North Dakota on Tuesday found that about four in 10 voters said having a candidate who shared their view of government was important in their vote. About half as many (19 percent) reported that they were looking for a Senate candidate who was willing to compromise.

Among voters making a Senate choice based on a shared view of government, Cramer beat Heitkamp by a 39-point margin (69 percent to 30 percent).