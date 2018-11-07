NBC News Exit Poll in Texas: White voters helped boost Cruz to victory

The Texas Senate vote broke along racial lines, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was able to pull off a tight victory with the backing of white voters. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke won 63 percent of the Latino vote and 89 percent of the black vote, but that was not enough to overcome Cruz’s support among white voters, which came in at 65 percent -- 71 percent of white men and 59 percent of white women.

The issue of immigration played to the Republicans' advantage. Three-quarters of Texas voters who named this as their top concern voted for Cruz. The incumbent also won 59 percent of those who said his support for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was an important factor in their vote.