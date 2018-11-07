NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of U.S. voters say Trump was a factor in their 2018 vote

President Donald Trump has dominated the nation’s political landscape in his first two years in the White House, and early results from today’s NBC News Exit Poll suggest that he shaped today’s Congressional elections.

Two out of every three voters say Trump was a factor in their House vote, with 26 percent saying they cast their vote to express support for the president and 38 percent saying their vote was to oppose the president. The remainder — one-third of midterm voters — said Trump’s performance as president was not a factor in their House vote.